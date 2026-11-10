Top 7 Best Office Furniture in Boise, ID

Furnishing an office in Boise usually comes down to one question: do you need a full-service dealer that plans, orders and installs, or a specialist who can refurbish, move or install what you need? The Treasure Valley has both, and the right choice depends on your budget, timeline and how much of the project you want someone else to manage.
This guide rounds up 7 places to buy office furniture or get it installed in and around Boise, from contract dealers representing major manufacturers to refurbished workstation and installation specialists. Details are based on published company information; confirm showroom hours, brands and services before you visit.
Contract dealers handle large projects end to end, from space planning to installation.
Each major dealer represents different manufacturers, so choose based on the brands you want.
Refurbished workstations can cut costs for startups and growing teams.
Installation and relocation specialists help when you already own furniture that needs moving or reconfiguring.
Test seating in person before ordering in volume.
We included businesses that sell or install office furniture in the Boise area, have a published local presence, and clearly describe what they offer. Entries are listed in no particular order of quality.
Before calling anyone, decide which kind of help you actually need. Most Boise office projects fall into one of three routes.
A full-service contract dealer. This suits a new lease, a full fit-out or any project with dozens of workstations. A dealer can turn a floor plan into a furniture specification, order from manufacturers, coordinate delivery and install everything before move-in. It's usually the most hands-off option, though new contract furniture carries longer lead times.
Refurbished workstations. If budget matters more than a specific brand or finish, reconditioned cubicles and desks can furnish a large team for less. Stock changes, so plan around what's available rather than an exact matching set, and check condition and warranty before you commit.
Installation and relocation specialists. Already own furniture, or bought it elsewhere? Installers assemble, move and reconfigure workstations, and some can store furniture between move-out and move-in. They're also useful when an existing office needs rearranging for a growing team.
Many projects mix routes. A team might buy new task chairs from a contract dealer, add refurbished workstations to stretch the budget, and hire an installer to move what it already owns.
Best for: Full-service commercial projects with in-person showrooms
Freeform is a commercial furniture dealer serving Boise, Spokane and the Tri-Cities, with showrooms in all three markets. It handles space planning, furniture specification, FF&E procurement, warehousing, delivery and installation for commercial, government, education and healthcare clients. Partner brands include Haworth, National and OFS.
Location: Boise, with showrooms in Spokane and the Tri-Cities
Ask about: which partner brands suit your budget, and whether planning and installation are priced separately.
Best for: Herman Miller and Knoll furniture with design support
A MillerKnoll Certified Dealer carrying Herman Miller, Knoll, Design Within Reach, HAY and Muuto, among other brands. Services include workplace strategy, space planning, prefabricated interior construction, specialty storage and project management. The company was acquired by Creative Office Resources in January 2026.
Location: 1100 W. Idaho St., Ste. 100, downtown Boise
Ask about: lead times on the specific Herman Miller or Knoll pieces you want.
Best for: Steelcase furniture plus AV and interior construction
Formerly OEC, this authorized Steelcase dealer was formed through a merger with Machabee Office Environments. It handles furniture interiors, prefab construction, audiovisual technology and structured cabling, with a focus on commercial, government, education and healthcare clients. It also has offices in Las Vegas and Reno.
Location: 623 S. Americana Blvd., Boise
Ask about: bundling furniture with AV or cabling work if your suite needs both.
Best for: Allsteel furniture for offices, education and healthcare
An independent Allsteel dealer that also sells Gunlocke and HBF furniture. Founded in Michigan in 1999, it entered the Treasure Valley in 2022 and has since expanded beyond corporate offices into public spaces, education, healthcare and hospitality projects.
Location: Meridian, serving the Boise area
Ask about: where you can see Allsteel, Gunlocke or HBF pieces in person before ordering.
Best for: Refurbished cubicles and budget-friendly workstations
A family-owned Boise business that started by refurbishing, repainting and reupholstering cubicle panels, and recycled cubicles remain the cornerstone of its business. With about 30 years in operation and its own manufacturing facility, it suits teams that need many workstations without paying new-furniture prices.
Location: Boise
Ask about: current stock, finish options and warranty terms on refurbished workstations.
Best for: Furniture installation, office moves and logistics
An office furniture installation, commercial moving and logistics company with locations in Boise, Idaho Falls and Helena, Montana. It's a useful call when you've bought furniture elsewhere and need it installed, or when you're relocating and reconfiguring existing workstations. It's BBB accredited with an A+ rating.
Location: 397 N. Steelhead Way, Boise
Ask about: timing if your move and furniture installation need to happen on the same days.
Best for: Installation, relocation and project management
Operating since 1998, this company focuses on office furniture installation and relocation. Its services also include project management, office design, and warehousing and delivery, which helps when a move, remodel or growing headcount means furniture needs storing, reconfiguring or reinstalling on a tight schedule.
Location: 599 44th St., Ste. 1, Boise
Ask about: short-term storage if your new space won't be ready on move-out day.
Try before you order. OSHA's computer workstation guidance recommends trying different chairs before purchasing to check their support. A showroom visit makes that easy, so bring your desk dimensions.
Match the dealer to the brand. Contract dealers usually represent specific manufacturers. If your team already likes a particular chair, start with the dealer that carries it.
Ask what's included. Confirm whether quotes cover space planning, delivery, installation and removal of old furniture, and request an itemized proposal.
Think beyond furniture. Lighting, finishes and acoustics shape how an office feels as much as the desks do. For ideas, see these design upgrades that elevate luxury offices.
Measure before you buy. Mark furniture footprints on the floor with painter's tape, including chairs pulled out and drawers open, and walk the main routes through the room.
Keep exits clear. OSHA's exit-route standard requires exits to stay free and unobstructed, so plan desks, storage and deliveries around those paths, including during the move itself.
Confirm delivery access. Tell each provider about loading dock hours, elevator size and any building delivery rules so quotes reflect real conditions.
Check lead times. New contract furniture can take weeks to arrive, so refurbished options may suit tight move-in dates.
Comparing quotes is easier when every provider answers the same questions:
What exactly is included: planning, freight, delivery, installation, tax and removal of old furniture?
What are the lead times for each item, and what happens if something arrives damaged or late?
Can furniture be stored if your space isn't ready on the delivery date?
Who installs the furniture, and who handles warranty issues afterward?
Do planning or design fees depend on buying the furniture from the same provider?
Give every provider the same quantities and specifications so you can compare inclusions side by side rather than headline prices.
Boise's office furniture market covers a wide range, from MillerKnoll, Steelcase and Allsteel dealers to refurbished cubicles and installation specialists. Start with what you need, whether that's a full fit-out, extra workstations or help moving what you already own, then visit a showroom or request proposals before committing.
Where can I test office chairs in Boise? Several contract dealers in the Boise area operate showrooms where you can try seating before ordering. Call ahead to confirm hours.
Can I buy refurbished office furniture in Boise? Yes. Boise has refurbished workstation specialists that recondition cubicles and other office furniture.
Do Boise office furniture dealers install furniture? Full-service dealers typically offer delivery and installation, and dedicated installation companies can handle furniture bought elsewhere.
What's the difference between a contract dealer and an installer? Contract dealers plan, specify, supply and install furniture for commercial projects, while installers assemble, move and reconfigure furniture you already have or have bought.
How long does new office furniture take to arrive? Lead times vary by manufacturer and product, and new contract furniture can take weeks. Ask each dealer for item-by-item timelines and plan your move-in date around them.
Should I furnish an office with new or refurbished furniture? It depends on budget, timeline and how important a specific brand or finish is. Many offices combine new seating with refurbished workstations.
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