Culling a Watchlist Like a Wedding Shoot: Notes From a Greyfen Markets Test

After a wedding weekend I come home with roughly four hundred frames and deliver about thirty. The shooting is the easy half. The skill lies in the cull, where every frame has to justify its place with a reason I can say out loud, and where a technically fine image still goes if it repeats what another frame already says. I had never applied that rule to anything outside photography until I opened a trading account during my slow season.

My first watchlist looked like an uncut memory card: thirty eight instruments, added on impulse, in the order I heard about them. Over five weeks I treated that list as a set of frames to be culled, and this Greyfen Markets review records how far the list tools helped and where the discipline had to come from somewhere else.

I worked in a desktop browser on weekday evenings and glanced at the same lists on a phone browser at lunch. I placed no orders until the cull was finished, so what follows concerns list handling, the chart reached from a list row, and the order ticket as a last checkpoint. It does not concern results.