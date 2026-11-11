How a Medical Education Shaped Andrey Lazarenko’s Path to Entrepreneurship

When Andrey Lazarenko founded EiZi LLP in January 2015, he brought together two professional paths that had been developing for years.
He had completed medical school, pursued further clinical training, and worked with patients with endocrine conditions. He had also spent years in sales and marketing, learning how medical products reached the organizations that purchased them.
The decision to establish a healthcare distribution company grew out of that overlap.
Lazarenko’s exposure to business began while he was studying medicine in Kazakhstan. Early roles at a newspaper and an advertising agency introduced him to sales, customer communication, and commercial relationships. Those experiences preceded the healthcare business that would later become his main professional focus.
He completed his medical education at S. Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University in 2008, followed by an internship and subsequent training in endocrinology. His clinical work included patients with diabetes and other endocrine disorders. In 2013, he also attended a Medtronic training workshop on insulin-pump therapy in Almaty.
During the same period of professional development, Lazarenko began working at Albedo LLP.
Established in 1993, Albedo supplied medical products in Kazakhstan, including vaccines, serums, disinfectants, and antiseptics. Lazarenko joined its developing disinfectant department in a sales and marketing role, initially working part-time alongside his medical training.
This arrangement placed him in two different professional settings. Clinical work involved individual patients and treatment. His work at Albedo concerned products, purchasing organizations, and the commercial relationships behind their supply.
As his responsibilities grew, he helped develop private-sector customer relationships and worked across several product categories. The experience expanded his understanding of healthcare beyond the consultation room to include the organizations and businesses supporting it.
By 2015, entrepreneurship had become the central direction of his career. He left clinical work that year and established EiZi, a company supplying disinfectants, antiseptics, and related medical products.
Founding EiZi gave him responsibility for a wider set of decisions: which supplier relationships to develop, which products to offer, and which customers to pursue. His previous experience supplied both familiarity with the sector and practical knowledge of selling within it.
The company subsequently became a Kazakhstan distributor for BelAseptika, a Belarusian manufacturer of antiseptics, disinfectants, and professional cleaning products. EiZi’sinstitutional business also included supply agreements with Akmola Regional Hospital and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.
For Lazarenko, these activities brought together work at several levels of the healthcare-products business. He dealt with a manufacturer’s commercial interests, the development of his own company, and the requirements of institutional purchasers.
His medical education remained relevant to the setting in which he worked. The products his company supplied were used in environments where hygiene and infection prevention formed part of everyday operations. His business responsibilities concerned making those products available through commercial relationships and completed orders.
Lazarenko moved to the United States in 2017 and is now based in California, where he owns a moving and transportation business. This has added another area of business ownership to his earlier experience in healthcare distribution.
His career connects several practical perspectives: the clinician’s familiarity with healthcare, the sales professional’s work with customers, and the founder’s responsibility for an enterprise. Those experiences developed through successive jobs and business decisions, with healthcare products providing a recurring point of connection.
Lazarenko now plans to establish a specialized U.S. transportation service for medicines and other healthcare products. The proposed business would combine his current transportation experience with his earlier work involving manufacturers and institutional purchasers. It would bring the healthcare focus of his Kazakhstan career into the next stage of his business development in the United States.
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