Is Your Business Overpaying? A Guide to Comparing Electricity Providers

Running a business means watching costs from every angle, and electricity is one that often slips past review. Many owners set up a plan years ago and have not looked at it since, assuming the rate still reflects a fair deal.
That assumption costs money, because retailers rarely reward loyalty the way switching can. Comparing electricity providers for business can reveal savings that help rebuild your margins each quarter, without taking hours of your time.
Energy retailers set introductory rates to win your account, then adjust pricing once your contract rolls over. Without regular reviews, a business can drift onto a standing offer that costs considerably more than newer market deals.
Comparing electricity providers for business through a service like Connect With Us keeps your account aligned with current rates rather than last year’s pricing.
Reviewing your plan every twelve months is a simple habit that helps you save money without disrupting daily operations. It also gives you a clear record of how your usage and costs shift over time.
A cheap headline rate can hide charges that add up once your invoice arrives each month. Daily supply charges, contract length, and exit fees all shape what you pay across a full year.
Two plans that look identical on paper can differ sharply once you include those details.
Usage rates: the cost per kilowatt-hour during peak and off-peak periods.
Supply charges: the fixed daily fee applied regardless of usage.
Contract terms: length, exit fees, and any rate guarantee period offered.
Comparing these three elements side by side shows the real difference between two seemingly similar plans.
Recent regulatory changes show just how much movement exists in business electricity pricing across Australia right now. The Energy Regulator has confirmed that small business default rates fell by up to 20.9% in some distribution zones from July 2026.
If your plan has not moved with the market, you could be paying rates that no longer reflect current benchmarks. A short comparison call often reveals a gap worth thousands of dollars annually for a mid-sized operation, particularly for businesses that run equipment throughout the day.
A handful of clear signals tell you when a full review is overdue for your business.
If your invoice keeps climbing while your operating hours and equipment stay the same, your rate is likely the culprit. This pattern often appears after a fixed-term contract expires and rolls onto a higher-standing offer, sometimes without any clear notice on the bill itself.
Reviewing electricity providers for business two to three months before renewal gives you real leverage during negotiations. Retailers must notify eligible customers before a benefit period ends, giving you a natural window to compare and to lock in a better rate before the old one expires.
Start by pulling your last three invoices and noting your usage rate, supply charge, and contract end date for each. Those three figures tell you almost everything you need before comparing what else is available.
From there, a comparison service can match your business against current offers from multiple retailers in one conversation. Connect With Us handles that process at no cost, comparing plans so you can focus on running your business instead of chasing quotes.
Reviewing your options regularly keeps your energy costs aligned with what the market offers right now.
Most business switches are completed within three to four weeks, depending on your retailer and location. You will usually have a short cooling-off period, so confirming your new plan carries no immediate risk to your operations.
No, your electricity supply remains uninterrupted throughout the switching process because the same distributor continues to manage your physical connection. Only the retailer that issues your bills changes once the switch is confirmed and finalised.
Yes, comparison services like Connect With Us charge businesses nothing for reviewing or switching your electricity plan. They are paid a commission by the new provider once your switch is successfully completed, so no cost is passed on to you.
Often, yes, because supply charges apply every day regardless of how much power you use. Even a modest-usage business can benefit from a lower daily rate or a better overall contract structure.
Speak with our team at Connect With Us if you need help comparing your options.
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