8 Best Software Monetization Platforms for Enterprise in 2026

Enterprise software teams now juggle two problems, licensing what they ship and metering what customers consume, and most shortlists cover one. AI made it urgent: usage-priced features sit inside seat-priced contracts, so a software monetization platform for enterprise needs both halves.
I compared eight tools on licensing, usage, contracts, and enforcement, using each vendor's own docs and October 2026 pricing pages, so you can see which half each one covers (and which one leaves finance babysitting a reconciliation spreadsheet).
Short on time? Here's the ranking in one breath:
For enterprise teams pricing AI features on usage, Stigg is the best pick, because its usage runtime decides in real time what each customer, user, or agent can consume, enforces credit balances in the request path, and leaves invoicing to your billing system.
Among the rest, Thales Sentinel leads on licensing and IP protection, Zuora on enterprise quote-to-cash, and Metronome on high-volume usage invoicing for AI companies.
Chargebee runs subscription revenue operations, Stripe Billing pairs billing with payments, Orb prices from raw usage events, and 10Duke ties every license to customer identity.
Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change without notice. Always visit the official company websites for the most up-to-date pricing information.
A billing tool answers one question after the fact: what does this customer owe? An enterprise stack also has to answer a second question while the request is still in flight, which is whether this customer is allowed to do this right now.
Five things decide whether a tool can handle both.
Contracts: Enterprise deals carry committed spend, per-team credit pools, ramped pricing, and the custom clause legal swears is standard (it never is). The tool has to turn a signed order form into product behavior without a ticket to engineering.
Entitlements: An entitlement is the rule for what a customer has paid for, meaning which features they can open, how much they can use, and what happens at the limit. Big accounts stack plan, add-on, override, and trial rules, so the tool has to compute one answer from all of them.
Usage: AI features burn tokens, credits, and API calls, and the meter has to count each event once, even when a client retries the same request three times.
Enforcement timing: Invoice-time math tells you about an overage a month later. Request-time enforcement stops a runaway agent before it drains the budget, which is the difference between a policy and a postmortem.
Audit: Finance and procurement will ask who changed a price, when, and why a customer was charged what they were. Look for an append-only record, versioned plans, and exports your ERP can read.
Licensing tools cover installed software, billing tools cover invoices, and runtime tools cover the request path. Most enterprises end up needing two of the three, which is why the list below mixes all of them.
Best for: AI-native and enterprise software companies that sell credits, tokens, or usage tiers and need those limits enforced inside the product, while Stripe, Zuora, or Chargebee keeps running billing.
What stands out: It's a usage runtime and credits engine that sits in the request path. One check resolves Boolean, configuration, metered, and credit entitlements from the plan, add-ons, overrides, and live balance, with published p99 latency under 10ms.
The Sidecar keeps reads in an in-memory cache next to your app, and a cache miss fetches from the Edge API in around 100ms. If the network stalls past a configurable timeout (10 seconds by default), it returns the defaults you configured.
BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) runs metering inside your AWS, GCP, or Azure account at 1M+ events per second with no per-event cost, and raw events never leave your environment. The docs still label BYOC early access, so confirm module coverage in your proof of concept.
Credits land on an append-only ledger that tags every deduction by customer, agent, feature, model, and grant source. Salesforce opportunities can provision entitlements on close and update them on amendments and renewals.
Scale and BYOC plans carry up to a 99.99% uptime SLA, and the vendor holds SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 certifications. Miro used it to launch AI credit pricing in under six weeks, without replacing its billing provider, CRM, or finance systems.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Build is free (10,000 managed entities and 5M usage events a month), Pro costs $399/month billed annually or $499 month-to-month, and Scale and BYOC are custom, with BYOC starting from $40K a year.
Where it falls short: It runs next to your billing system, so payments, tax, collection, and revenue recognition stay with Stripe, Zuora, Airwallex, or your ERP. Plan on two vendors in the stack and two security reviews.
Thales Sentinel is the strongest pick here for enterprises that ship software customers install, run offline, or embed in hardware.
Best for: Software and device vendors in industrial automation, MedTech, CAD, IoT, and AI software. Thales says Sentinel serves more than 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, and its logo wall includes Siemens, Philips, and Michelin.
What stands out: Sentinel LDK enforces licenses through hardware keys (HL), software keys (SL), or cloud licensing (CL), across desktop, SaaS, embedded, IoT, hybrid, and air-gapped environments. It supports subscription, feature-based, usage-based, concurrent, and perpetual models.
Sentinel Envelope protects code, proprietary algorithms, and AI models with encryption, obfuscation, anti-debugging, and anti-tampering. Sentinel EMS manages entitlements centrally (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid) and gives customers self-service license portals.
Sentinel Usage Intelligence collects usage even from offline or semi-connected deployments, and Sentinel Pulse puts license utilization inside Salesforce.
Michelin runs all of its software licensing on Sentinel, including offline, hybrid, and cloud-only simulation tools.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Thales doesn't publish prices, so expect custom, quote-only pricing. A 30-day free trial covers Sentinel LDK, Envelope, EMS, and Pulse.
Where it falls short: It licenses and protects software, so recurring invoicing for usage or AI credits needs a separate billing tool. LDK, Envelope, EMS, RMS, Usage Intelligence, and Pulse are separate products, which means you'll scope the stack with sales.
Zuora is the best fit on this list when your hardest problem is the contract itself.
Best for: Mid-market and enterprise subscription and usage businesses (Zoom, Asana, and Siemens Healthineers appear on its homepage) that want catalog, billing, revenue recognition, payments, and collections in one suite.
What stands out: Zuora Billing supports 50 pricing models, parent-child account hierarchies, prepaid drawdown, minimum commitments, and overages. Usage events are rated in real time, at up to 3B raw usage events per day, according to Zuora.
On the finance side, Zuora Revenue covers every ASC 606 step and lines up with IFRS 15. The AI Monetization Suite (June 2026) added an AI Pricing Simulator, Flexible Commitments that draw down across usage and services, and metered entitlements in the catalog.
Zuora is a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications, placed highest in Ability to Execute. It holds SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS Level 1, and it has been private (Silver Lake and GIC) since February 2025.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Zuora publishes no price list, so it's custom pricing, quoted after a scoping call.
Where it falls short: It rates, invoices, and recognizes revenue, while blocking access inside your product depends on your own app or integrations. Implementations are scoped projects.
Zuora says its new Milo agent can cut implementation resources by up to 80%, based on early customer testing.
Metronome, now part of Stripe after a deal that closed on January 14, 2026, is a usage billing engine for AI and infrastructure companies with heavy consumption pricing. Stripe sells it as an add-on to Stripe Billing.
Best for: AI, infrastructure, and SaaS companies billing on tokens, compute, credits, or commits, from self-serve launches to enterprise contracts and cloud-marketplace deals. Per Stripe, OpenAI, Anthropic, and NVIDIA all run on Metronome's engine.
What stands out: SQL-based billable metrics query raw events without pre-aggregating, and streaming metrics feed low-latency alerts for fraud and abuse. Rate cards, commits, and credit models sit in one catalog, and contract amendments can take effect instantly, later, or retroactively.
Stripe says Metronome handles 100K+ events per second and billions of events per day. Customers get embedded spend dashboards and threshold alerts, and the Custom plan adds invoicing integrations with Salesforce, NetSuite, and the AWS, Azure, and GCP marketplaces.
Pricing: As of October 2026, the Startup plan charges 0.8% of billing volume plus $0.04 per 1K ingested events. The Custom plan is sales-quoted.
Where it falls short: It meters, rates, invoices, and alerts, and its pages don't describe in-app feature gating. It's also priced on top of Stripe Billing, with card processing stacked above it (a fee layer cake finance will want to slice carefully).
Chargebee is the go-to for finance and RevOps teams running recurring billing, dunning, and receivables across many entities and currencies.
Best for: B2B SaaS, AI, and consumer subscription companies, including multi-entity groups. Chargebee says it serves 6,500+ businesses and is a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications for the third consecutive year.
What stands out: The Enterprise plan manages up to 100 business entities and account hierarchies up to 30 levels deep, with SAML, SCIM, and JIT provisioning. Chargebee Receivables scores risk, runs reminder sequences, and drafts resolutions, with a human in the loop.
RevRec, CPQ, and the Chargebee MCP server sit on the same billing record. It has also added runtime entitlement checks through an API, and its Agentic Billing page describes credit pools customers draw down across features and agent actions.
Security is strong: PCI DSS Level 1, ISO 27001:2022, SOC 1 Type II, and SOC 2 Type II, with hosting in the US, EU, or Australia.
Pricing: As of October 2026, the Flow plan costs $0 plus 0.80% of invoicing volume, or $99/month plus 0.65%. Enterprise is custom.
Where it falls short: NetSuite, Salesforce, SAML, and multi-entity sit behind Enterprise or paid add-ons. Percentage pricing grows with revenue, and multi-region use means a separate account per region.
Stripe Billing makes the most sense when your payments already run on Stripe and you want subscriptions, invoices, and recovery in the same place.
Best for: Companies of any size on Stripe. Stripe says Billing serves 350,000+ companies, and its FAQ names Anthropic, Atlassian, and Figma as users.
What stands out: It offers 15+ built-in pricing models, quotes, invoicing, a self-serve portal, and Smart Retries. Stripe says businesses recover 55% of failed payments on average, and it supports 135+ currencies.
Basic metering through the Meters API includes up to 100M events a month. The Entitlements API maps features to products and tells you when to provision or revoke access, and billing credits apply prepaid or promotional credit to metered invoices.
Stripe Billing is a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications and lists PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 among its credentials.
Pricing: As of October 2026, pay-as-you-go costs 0.7% of billing volume. Annual plans start at $620/month for up to $100,000 in monthly billing volume, and volume above $1M a month gets custom pricing.
Where it falls short: Entitlements follow subscription status, and credits apply when an invoice finalizes, so live usage limits need another layer. Advanced usage billing (Metronome) is sold separately, and card fees of 2.9% + 30¢ stack on top.
Orb is the pick for teams that want to price straight from raw usage data and see what a change does before it ships.
Best for: AI and SaaS companies with usage, hybrid, or credit pricing. Orb says Replit, Glean, Vercel, and Supabase run their revenue on it, and Supabase processes over 1.5 million invoices a month through Orb.
What stands out: Custom SQL defines any billable metric, and Orb Simulations test pricing changes against historical usage before deploying. Late data triggers automatic invoice recalculation, so backdated amendments don't need manual fixes.
It supports prepaid credits, credit pools, seats, and hybrid pricing, with ingestion at volumes such as 250K+ events per second per its pricing page. Salesforce, NetSuite, Stripe, and tax tools like Avalara and Anrok plug in too.
Orb calls itself "the revenue design platform" since its January 2026 rebrand. It runs a SOC 2 Type II program, and its Enterprise tier adds SLAs for accuracy, uptime, and support.
Pricing: As of October 2026, all three tiers (Core, Advanced, and Enterprise) are custom pricing, quoted by sales.
Where it falls short: There's no published price and no self-serve tier. Orb is hosted only, and in-app feature gating isn't described as a product.
10Duke is the right call when your license rules depend on who is signed in.
Best for: ISVs selling desktop, SaaS, mobile, API, and device software, especially teams replacing an in-house licensing system. Its customers skew toward engineering, design, and audio software, including Trimble, Maxon, and Steinberg.
What stands out: 10Duke Enterprise (marketed as 10Duke Licensing) combines licensing with customer identity, including SSO, 2FA, federation, and passkeys. 10Duke says it's the only provider offering both in one solution.
It supports perpetual, subscription, floating, use-count, prepaid, and postpaid models, including offline and air-gapped customers. In Trimble's case study, Tekla uses it for 6 products, 80K users, and over a million license checks daily.
Each customer gets a managed single-tenant deployment on AWS, and 10Duke completed a SOC 2 Type II audit in March 2026. Its Integration Service connects to HubSpot, Salesforce, Stripe, and Zuora.
Pricing: As of October 2026, 10Duke Licensing starts at $199 per month with a free 30-day trial, then moves to quote-based pricing.
Where it falls short: It meters usage against license limits and passes that data to billing engines like Stripe, so invoicing lives elsewhere. Its AI pages discuss credit pricing without claiming native credit wallets.
Start with what you sell, because it narrows the field fast. Installed or embedded software points to Thales Sentinel or 10Duke, while SaaS and AI usage points to a billing engine plus something that enforces limits in the product.
Then work through these checks in order:
Find where enforcement has to happen. If a customer can burn a month of credits in an afternoon, invoice-time controls arrive too late, and you need checks in the request path.
Respect your billing incumbent. Ripping out Zuora or Stripe Billing is rarely a quick job, so favor tools that run alongside what finance already trusts.
Test with a real contract. Take your messiest signed order form, with custom pools, ramps, and overrides, and make each finalist model it in a proof of concept.
Ask for the failure story. What happens when the vendor's API is slow or down? Get the cached path, the timeout, and the default behavior in writing.
Run security review early. SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, SSO, data residency, and deployment options (including your own cloud) can stall an enterprise deal faster than any missing feature.
What I'd push hardest on is step three, because demos use tidy pricing and your contracts don't.
Licensing and usage stacks are converging on real-time entitlements. Thales markets Sentinel for AI-powered software, Zuora added metered entitlements to its catalog, and Chargebee now checks entitlements at runtime, so every lane is moving toward the request path.
The next step is contracts as code. Sales will close a deal, the order form or Salesforce opportunity will provision limits automatically, and the product will enforce them on the next request, with finance seeing the same numbers on the invoice.
The teams that win will treat pricing as configuration they can version, test, and roll back. If a pricing change still needs a sprint in 2027, that's the stack telling you which layer is missing.
Real-time entitlement checks, contract-aware usage and credit tracking, an audit-ready ledger, and clean handoffs to billing and CRM matter most. Deployment options and certifications such as SOC 2 Type II come next, because procurement will ask about both before anything ships.
Some are the billing system and some run next to one, so it depends on the category. Zuora, Chargebee, and Stripe Billing handle invoicing and payments, while licensing tools like Thales Sentinel and 10Duke pass usage to a separate billing tool.
Expect anywhere from a few weeks to a few quarters, depending on how many contracts, products, and billing systems the rollout touches. Stripe says Intercom implemented usage-based billing in three months, and Zuora built its Milo agent specifically to shorten go-lives.
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