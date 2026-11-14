Champagne Salon: The Story Behind One of the World's Most Exclusive Champagnes

The story of Champagne Salon begins with Eugène-Aimé Salon, a French businessman with an unusual ambition. In the early 20th century, he wanted to create a Champagne that expressed the character of a single place rather than combining wines from different villages and grape varieties.

His vision took shape in 1905, when he produced the first vintage of what would become Champagne Salon. Initially, the wine was intended for his personal enjoyment and a small circle of friends. However, its reputation gradually spread among influential social circles in Paris.

By the 1920s, Salon had established itself among discerning Champagne enthusiasts. The restaurant Maxim's in Paris even adopted it as its house Champagne during the Roaring Twenties.

Today, Salon operates alongside its sister house, Delamotte, under the Laurent-Perrier group. Nevertheless, it maintains the distinctive philosophy that inspired its founder.