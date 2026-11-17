BOSTON, November 14, 2026. Neptune, the leading prenup platform, is serving couples across Massachusetts. Through Neptune, each partner works with their own independent, Massachusetts-licensed attorney.
Massachusetts takes an unusual approach to prenups. Under DeMatteo v. DeMatteo, decided by the Supreme Judicial Court in 2002, courts may review a prenup's fairness at two points. The first is when the agreement is signed. The second is when one spouse seeks to enforce it. Few states review prenups this way.
For a prenup to hold up, how it's made matters just as much as what's in it. Both partners should agree voluntarily, have a clear picture of each other's finances, and have the opportunity to get independent legal advice. These steps strengthen the agreement and make it less likely to be challenged later.
Neptune's process is built around those principles. Each couple starts with guided intake. Each partner is then connected with an independent Massachusetts-licensed attorney. Financial disclosure is built into the drafting process, and both attorneys negotiate and finalize the terms.
"Full financial disclosure is more than a legal obligation; it's a profound act of radical honesty and deep vulnerability," said Michael Cotugno, Head of Neptune Legal.
Neptune is trusted by thousands of couples, and its attorneys average more than 20 years of experience in matrimonial law.
Massachusetts couples can book a free consultation at app.meetneptune.com/blueprint.
Neptune is the leading platform helping couples handle the financial and legal side of building a life together, starting with prenups. Neptune helps couples align on key decisions and connects each partner with an experienced, independent family law attorney. Learn more at meetneptune.com.
Neptune is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Attorney services facilitated through Neptune are provided by independent attorneys under their own attorney-client agreements.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.