Helping your child through college is something you want to get right. You want them to have opportunities, find their interests, and step into adulthood without carrying too much financial stress. But college comes with a price tag. And sometimes, that price affects more than you expected. Maybe you've postponed a family vacation because another tuition payment is due. Perhaps your retirement savings haven't grown as quickly as you'd hoped. Or you've caught yourself wondering whether you'll need to work a few extra years to make everything add up.

It's a lot to think about.

And when you're trying to support your child while keeping your own finances steady, the choices aren't always simple. But here's something worth remembering. Helping your child build a better future doesn't mean you have to put yours aside. With a little planning, some honest conversations, and a willingness to adjust along the way, it's possible to make progress on both.