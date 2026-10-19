The Longevity Plan: Why Healthcare Coverage Belongs in an Affluent Retirement Strategy

The longer you live, the more healthcare costs matter. People with the resources to retire comfortably often have the health habits, access to quality care, and stress reduction that come with financial security, which frequently translates to longer lives.

Living to 85, 90, or beyond isn't the exception it once was. For a couple both in good health at 65, the probability that at least one partner lives into their late 80s or beyond is pretty good. That's potentially 25 or 30 years of healthcare costs to plan for, and medical needs generally increase while healthcare inflation continues doing what it has always done.

This longevity reality changes the math on healthcare planning in fundamental ways. Costs that seem manageable over a 10-year retirement horizon become significant over 25 years. The financial plan that doesn't explicitly account for this trajectory isn't a longevity plan. It's a shorter-term plan that happens to extend into long territory without the right infrastructure.