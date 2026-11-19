The price of a gold necklace, bangle or ring in Asia starts with a number most shoppers never see: XAUUSD, the global price of one troy ounce of gold in US dollars. Every jeweller’s daily gold rate is built on it, then adjusted for purity, local currency, craftsmanship and retail margins. Understanding that chain makes it easier to see why the same piece can cost more one month than the next, why prices differ between shops, and what you are actually paying for.
Across Asia, gold is far more than an accessory. It is given at weddings and births, bought for luck at the new year, and passed down through families as a store of value. Yet the way a jewellery price is put together is rarely explained at the counter. Here are ten factors that connect the international gold market to the price tag in the display case.
XAUUSD is the market symbol for gold quoted in US dollars per troy ounce. “XAU” is the international code for gold and “USD” is the US dollar. This price is set continuously by trading in the world’s major gold markets, which run almost around the clock on weekdays, from Asia through London to New York.
Jewellers, refiners and bullion dealers across Asia use this global benchmark as the starting point for their own prices. When XAUUSD rises, the cost of the raw gold in a piece of jewellery rises too, and when it falls, the raw material becomes cheaper. For anyone curious about the market behind the counter, a quick guide to what XAUUSD is shows how the price is quoted and how it moves through the day.
International gold is priced per troy ounce, which weighs about 31.1035 grams, slightly more than an ordinary ounce. Most Asian jewellers, however, sell by the gram, while some markets use traditional units such as the tael or the chi.
The conversion is simple arithmetic. As a hypothetical example, if XAUUSD were 2,000, the price of pure gold would be about 2,000 ÷ 31.1035, or roughly US$64.30 per gram. Local units are converted in the same way, using their own weights. This is the “raw” value of the gold before anything else is added.
Jewellery is rarely made from pure gold, because pure gold is soft and scratches easily. Instead, it is mixed with other metals to make an alloy, and its purity is measured in karats or parts per thousand:
24 karat (about 99.9% gold): very soft, popular in parts of Asia for traditional pieces and as a store of value.
22 karat (about 91.6% gold): widely used for traditional jewellery, offering a balance of richness and durability.
18 karat (75% gold): common in contemporary and designer jewellery, and often set with gemstones.
14 karat (about 58.5% gold): harder and less expensive, more common in some international styles.
The gold value of a piece is calculated on its actual gold content. Continuing the hypothetical example, 22-karat gold at a pure gold price of US58.90 per gram.
Because the global price is in US dollars, the local price of gold depends on the exchange rate as well as on XAUUSD. If a local currency weakens against the dollar, gold becomes more expensive locally even if XAUUSD has not moved at all. If the local currency strengthens, gold can become cheaper locally even while the global price rises.
This explains a common puzzle: news reports may say gold prices are falling, while the local rate at the jeweller is barely changing, or even rising. Both can be true at the same time.
On top of the metal value, jewellers add making charges, sometimes called workmanship or labour charges. These cover design, casting, handwork, finishing and the skill of the goldsmith.
Making charges can be a fixed amount per gram, a percentage of the metal value or a flat price per piece. Intricate handcrafted designs, filigree work and pieces with complex settings usually carry higher charges than simple chains or plain bands. Two pieces of the same weight and purity can therefore have very different final prices.
For buyers, it is worth asking how making charges are calculated and whether they are shown separately on the receipt.
Beyond making charges, the final price usually includes the retailer’s margin and any applicable taxes, which differ between countries. Location, brand reputation, after-sales services and the store’s own costs all play a part.
Well-known jewellery houses and luxury brands typically command higher premiums for design, brand value and service. Independent goldsmiths may offer lower premiums, particularly on simple pieces. Neither is right or wrong, but knowing how much of the price is metal and how much is craftsmanship and brand helps buyers compare like with like.
Many jewellers across Asia display a daily gold rate, updated each morning or even several times a day. These rates usually track movements in XAUUSD and the local exchange rate, with each retailer’s own adjustments.
Because the global market trades almost continuously on weekdays, overnight movements in London and New York can shift the rate seen at the counter the next morning. Large moves often follow major US economic data, interest-rate decisions or geopolitical events, many of which happen during the Asian evening or overnight.
Weekends are different. The main global gold market closes on Friday and reopens early on Monday morning in Asian time zones, so many jewellers’ rates stay unchanged over the weekend, even if major news breaks. When trading resumes, the price can open at a very different level, and Monday’s rate at the counter may jump or fall as a result. Some financial firms now offer gold CFD products that continue to quote prices on Saturdays and Sundays, such as XAUUSD247, which gives an indication of how the gold price is moving while the main market is closed. These are leveraged trading products rather than a way to buy gold, and weekend prices can differ from where the main market reopens.
Across Asia, gold buying rises around Lunar New Year, major religious festivals and wedding seasons. During these busy periods, demand for jewellery and small gold items can increase sharply.
Seasonal demand does not change the global XAUUSD price on its own, which is driven by worldwide factors such as interest rates and the US dollar. However, it can affect local premiums, availability of popular designs and promotional offers on making charges. Some buyers prefer to purchase outside peak seasons, while others value buying at a meaningful moment above any price difference.
Since XAUUSD sits at the base of every jewellery price, it helps to know what moves it:
Interest rates: gold pays no interest, so expectations of higher rates can weigh on its price, while expectations of lower rates can support it.
The US dollar: a stronger dollar often coincides with lower gold prices in dollar terms, and a weaker dollar with higher prices, although the relationship is not fixed.
Inflation: gold is widely viewed as a long-term store of value, so inflation data can influence demand.
Uncertainty: geopolitical tension and financial stress can increase demand for gold.
Central bank buying: purchases by central banks have been an important source of demand in recent years.
Physical demand: jewellery, bar and coin buying, including from Asian markets, contributes to longer-term trends.
None of these factors makes the gold price predictable. Prices can move sharply in either direction, sometimes within a single day.
Many buyers in Asia see gold jewellery as something that holds value, and in many places it can be sold back or exchanged. However, the price received when selling is usually based on the metal value alone, often with deductions for melting, refining or testing. Making charges, brand premiums and taxes paid at purchase are generally not recovered.
This means jewellery bought primarily for its design and craftsmanship is a different proposition from gold bought for its metal content, such as plain bars or coins with low premiums. Buyers who care about resale value often check a jeweller’s buyback policy before purchasing, and keep receipts and certificates.
People engage with gold in three broad ways:
Jewellery: bought for beauty, tradition and meaning, with the price including craftsmanship and retail costs.
Physical bullion: bars and coins bought mainly for their metal content, usually with lower premiums than jewellery.
Trading the gold price: speculating on XAUUSD movements through financial products such as contracts for difference (CFDs), without owning any physical gold.
These are very different activities with very different risks. Trading the gold price through leveraged products in particular carries a high risk of rapid losses and is not the same as owning gold.
Check the day’s gold rate before visiting a store, so you understand the metal value of what you are buying.
Confirm the purity, and look for recognised hallmarks or certificates.
Ask for a breakdown of metal value, making charges and taxes.
Weigh the piece and make sure the weight on the receipt matches.
Compare like with like, using pieces of similar weight, purity and design.
Understand the buyback or exchange policy before you pay.
Keep your receipts and certificates safe, as they may be needed for resale or exchange.
XAUUSD is the price of one troy ounce of gold quoted in US dollars. XAU is the international code for gold and USD is the US dollar.
The jeweller’s rate converts the international price into local currency and local units, then adjusts for purity and the retailer’s own margins. Making charges and taxes are usually added on top.
Local gold prices depend on both XAUUSD and the exchange rate. If the local currency weakens against the US dollar, gold can become more expensive locally even when the international price falls.
It depends on the purpose. 24-karat gold has the highest gold content but is soft. 22-karat gold is more durable and widely used for traditional jewellery. 18-karat gold is common for gem-set and contemporary designs.
Usually not. Resale prices are typically based on the gold content alone, often with deductions, while making charges, brand premiums and taxes are not usually recovered.
Every piece of gold jewellery in Asia carries a hidden link to the global XAUUSD price. From there, conversion into local units and currency, purity, craftsmanship, retail premiums and seasonal demand all shape the final figure on the tag. Understanding these layers does not make gold prices predictable, but it does make buying decisions clearer, whether a piece is chosen for a wedding, a festival or simply because it is beautiful.
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