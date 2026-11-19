The price of a gold necklace, bangle or ring in Asia starts with a number most shoppers never see: XAUUSD, the global price of one troy ounce of gold in US dollars. Every jeweller’s daily gold rate is built on it, then adjusted for purity, local currency, craftsmanship and retail margins. Understanding that chain makes it easier to see why the same piece can cost more one month than the next, why prices differ between shops, and what you are actually paying for.

Across Asia, gold is far more than an accessory. It is given at weddings and births, bought for luck at the new year, and passed down through families as a store of value. Yet the way a jewellery price is put together is rarely explained at the counter. Here are ten factors that connect the international gold market to the price tag in the display case.