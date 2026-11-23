Most Los Angeles homeowners don't struggle to find an ADU company. They struggle to tell them apart. Nearly every website promises design, permits and construction under one roof, yet the contracts behind those promises can look very different.

I compared five providers working across Greater Los Angeles, from site-built contractors to factory-built specialists. The aim is to help you work out which model suits your lot, your budget and how much uncertainty you're willing to carry.

A note on method: the details below come from each company's own website and published materials. I haven't independently verified completed projects or reviews, and any price ranges shown are starting estimates to confirm in writing.