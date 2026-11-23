Most Los Angeles homeowners don't struggle to find an ADU company. They struggle to tell them apart. Nearly every website promises design, permits and construction under one roof, yet the contracts behind those promises can look very different.
I compared five providers working across Greater Los Angeles, from site-built contractors to factory-built specialists. The aim is to help you work out which model suits your lot, your budget and how much uncertainty you're willing to carry.
A note on method: the details below come from each company's own website and published materials. I haven't independently verified completed projects or reviews, and any price ranges shown are starting estimates to confirm in writing.
Ask who actually builds your ADU. Some companies self-perform with their own crews, while others hand the job to subcontractors.
A guaranteed contract price with milestone payments protects you more than a low opening estimate.
Factory-built units install quickly but need crane access and come in fixed floor plans.
Check every contractor's license with the state board before you sign anything.
I looked at five things that tend to decide whether an ADU project goes smoothly or stalls halfway.
ADU focus. Does the company build ADUs exclusively, or are they one service among many?
Who builds. Are the crews and superintendents in-house, or is construction subcontracted?
Pricing clarity. Is there a guaranteed price, a published range or only a free estimate?
Permitting competence. Who prepares plans, handles corrections and gets the project through plan check?
Honest feasibility. Will the team tell you early if your lot or garage isn't a good fit?
Permitting matters more than most people expect. The City of Los Angeles adopted its ADU Ordinance in December 2019, and the Department of Building and Safety reviews plans for properties under city authority. Homes in other cities or in unincorporated LA County follow their own local process.
The main options are a detached backyard unit, an attached addition, a garage conversion or a junior ADU inside the existing home. Detached units offer the most privacy, while junior ADUs reuse space you already have.
Garage conversions are often the most affordable route because the foundation and framing are already in place. Still, an old slab or weak framing can erase the savings, so get the structure assessed first.
This Burbank-based, family-owned contractor has built ADUs and nothing else since 2020, with more than 50 completed across Greater Los Angeles. Go ADU Construction self-performs each build with its own crews and superintendents, rather than passing the work to whoever bids lowest.
One contract covers design, permitting and construction, including free 3D renderings during design. Homeowners who already have plans can bring them in. The company holds California contractor license No. 1076712.
Guaranteed contract price with milestone-based payments and no large deposit
In-house crews and superintendents on every job
Free 3D renderings and acceptance of existing plans
Site-built construction involves more onsite activity than craning in a factory unit
Service is limited to Greater Los Angeles
Check how city fees are listed alongside the construction price
Plenty of firms promise a single point of contact. Fewer will tell you upfront that your lot doesn't work or that a garage conversion is the wrong call before you spend money on design, and that candour is what sets this team apart.
Ground Up Builders is a family-owned general contractor based in Los Angeles, serving LA, Orange and Ventura counties. It reports 17 years in business and holds CSLB license No. 911849.
Feasibility, design, permitting and construction are handled in-house. The team builds garage conversions, detached and attached units, junior ADUs up to 500 square feet, above-garage units and prefab installs.
One of the widest ranges of ADU types in this list
In-house design and permitting
Google rating of 4.9 from 90 reviews
A general contractor rather than an ADU-only firm
No published pricing
Quotes 6 to 12 months from design to final sign-off
If you haven't decided between converting the garage and building new, a contractor that builds every type can compare them for your lot without steering you toward one product.
Pacific Point Builders is an Encino-based licensed general contractor (No. 768984) reporting more than 25 years in business. It designs, engineers, permits and builds ADUs across Los Angeles County, with both plans-only and turnkey options.
Its published estimates put garage conversions at about USD 130,000 to USD 200,000 and detached units at about USD 230,000 to USD 350,000. With its preferred construction team, it offers a delivery commitment and discounts the final invoice for avoidable delays.
Published cost ranges for early budgeting
Plans-only option if you want your own builder
Written delivery commitment on qualifying projects
A USD 2,000 design retainer applies to all projects
The delivery commitment only applies with its preferred team
Ranges are estimates, and site conditions change the final price
Few LA contractors publish numbers at all. Having realistic ranges before design starts helps you decide early whether a garage conversion or a detached unit fits your budget.
Abodu builds factory-made backyard homes that are craned into place, and it reports more than 400 units installed. Its models range from a 385-square-foot studio to a three-bedroom unit of 1,195 square feet.
The company holds approved plans in the City of Los Angeles Standard Plan Program, handles permits and offers fixed all-in pricing quoted per model. Installation day itself takes hours rather than months.
Pre-approved plans in the City of Los Angeles
Very short installation on site
Fixed all-in quote per model
Your lot needs truck and crane access
Floor plans are set, with limited customisation
The homepage doesn't state whether the foundation is included
For a standard lot with good access, a pre-approved factory unit removes much of the design back-and-forth and shortens the time your backyard is a construction site.
Villa describes itself as a leader in offsite construction and serves California and Colorado, including rebuilds in Altadena. It offers 11 floor plans, from a 435-square-foot one-bedroom to a 1,185-square-foot three-bedroom.
Wildland Urban Interface compliance comes standard in designated California fire hazard zones. Energy Star appliances and warranty coverage are included on every home.
WUI compliance as standard in designated fire hazard zones
Wide range of floor plans
Warranty and service on all homes
No published pricing
Not focused only on Los Angeles
Floor plans are fixed designs rather than fully custom
Homeowners in fire-prone foothill areas, especially those rebuilding after the Eaton Fire, benefit from a builder that treats fire resilience as a starting point rather than an upgrade.
Start with the license. The Contractors State License Board lets you look up any California contractor's license status and history in minutes.
Then ask three questions of every shortlist. Who will be on site each day? Is the price guaranteed or an estimate? What does the payment schedule look like, and how big is the deposit?
Finally, compare bids against the same drawings and finish list. Two quotes for different scopes tell you very little.
If a rental unit is the goal, look at how other owners have approached it. The city's garage conversion boom shows how many have turned an unused garage into income, and the same questions about crews, pricing and payments apply.
The right ADU contractor depends on your lot and how much certainty you need. Factory-built units suit accessible yards and standard layouts, while site-built teams handle tricky lots, garage conversions and custom designs.
Whichever route you take, get the price, payment schedule and responsibilities in writing before work begins.
Published ranges in this list run from about USD 130,000 for a garage conversion to about USD 350,000 for a detached unit, before site-specific extras.
Contractors in this list quote roughly 6 to 12 months from design to final sign-off for site-built ADUs.
Usually, because the foundation and framing already exist, but the garage's condition needs checking before you assume savings.
Yes. Prefab and modular ADUs still go through local plan check and inspections.
Search the contractor's name or license number on the Contractors State License Board website.
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