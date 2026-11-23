Most wedding photos end up in an album or a phone gallery. A custom paint by numbers kit turns one of them into a numbered canvas you paint yourself, so the finished piece is both a keepsake and a shared project for your first year of marriage.
Wedding photos are tricky to convert, though. A vertical portrait of the two of you, a wide shot of the venue and a 12-person wedding party photo each need a different canvas shape, size and level of color detail. We compared five services on exactly those points.
Our top pick offers 96 configurations, including portrait or landscape orientation, and ships kits in 2 days.
Canvas by Numbers has the deepest palette, up to 60 colors, which suits soft skin tones and lace detail.
Number Artist keeps it simple with one 16 x 20 inch format that fits a couple portrait.
Figured'Art reaches 32 x 47 inches, the largest canvas here, for venue or wedding party shots.
Winnie's Picks offers an anniversary-specific custom kit but averages 3 to 5 weeks for delivery.
We reviewed each service's custom kit product page on November 5, 2026. We did not buy kits, submit photos or test checkout. Our criteria were the ones that matter most for wedding photos: canvas shape and size, color detail for faces and fabric, photo review before production, framing, entry price and delivery time ahead of an anniversary or gift date.
All prices are one-time kit purchases in USD as displayed on that date. Size, palette, framing, shipping and tax change the total, and sale prices can end without notice. Delivery windows are vendor estimates, not guarantees.
We rank Paint Me Like first because it lets you build the canvas around your wedding photo instead of cropping the photo to fit the canvas. Size, orientation, framing and palette are separate choices, and together they add up to 96 configurations.
Eight canvas sizes, from 12 x 16 to 24 x 32 inches
Portrait or landscape orientation
Framed (ready to hang) or unframed canvas
24, 36 or 48 colors
Team review of every photo before printing
Kits ship in 2 days
Custom kits are not returnable or refundable
Palette tops out at 48 colors
Orientation is the detail that matters most with wedding photos. A first-look portrait shot vertically and a wide ceremony shot need different canvas shapes, and choosing portrait or landscape up front keeps the dress, the bouquet or the venue from being cropped out.
Every photo is reviewed before printing, and you can email a photo in advance to get a preview rendering before ordering. Each kit includes a numbered canvas, 24 to 48 paint pots depending on the palette, three brushes and instructions, and most customers finish in 8 to 15 hours.
The 12 x 16 inch unframed kit with 24 colors displayed at $29.99, marked down from $42.99. Larger sizes, framing and higher color counts raise the price. Kits ship in 2 days, and most orders arrive within 7 to 14 calendar days of ordering. If a kit arrives damaged, report it within 72 hours with a photo for a free replacement.
Canvas by Numbers suits detailed wedding photos, because its palette goes deeper than any other kit here. Its size guidance is also the most useful for group shots.
Eight canvas sizes, from 12 x 16 to 24 x 32 inches
No frame, DIY frame, pre-stretched or canvas board formats
Four detail tiers of up to 24, 36, 48 or 60 colors
Free photo check by email before you order
Three brushes and a reference sheet included
3 to 7 business day US delivery for most formats
Higher detail tiers add $15, $30 or $45
Previews are not provided by default
The Master tier allows up to 60 colors, the highest ceiling in this comparison, which helps with skin tones, veils and soft evening light. The "up to" wording matters: the vendor uses as many colors as the photo needs, so a simple image may not use all 60.
Its size guide is practical for wedding parties. It recommends 16 x 20 or 16 x 24 inches for two or three people, and 20 x 24 or 24 x 32 inches for groups of four or more.
Kits start at $39.95 before detail upgrades. US orders arrive in 3 to 7 business days, while canvas board kits and orders outside the US take 7 to 14 business days.
Number Artist is the simplest choice for a classic couple portrait: one documented painting size, three palette levels and the most itemized supply list.
16 x 20 inch painting area on linen canvas
24, 36 or 48 colors
Rolled canvas or framed stretched canvas
Six brushes included
Color card, reference sheet and painting guide
7 to 14 days to create and deliver
Only one documented painting siz
Framed stretched canvas adds $20
The custom page lists six items in the box: numbered linen canvas, numbered paint pots, six brushes, a color card, a reference sheet and a guide. That makes it easy to know exactly what arrives if you are buying it as a gift.
The single 16 x 20 inch painting area works well for one or two people and fits a standard frame, but it leaves little room for a full wedding party. The vendor estimates 6 to 12 hours of painting for a standard kit. Once it is finished, soft window light makes it easy to photograph your painting and share it with family.
The 24-color rolled kit displayed at $34.95, down from $39.95. The 36- and 48-color versions are $39.95 and $44.95, and framed stretched canvas starts at $54.95. The vendor asks for 7 to 14 days to create and deliver a custom kit.
Figured'Art is the pick when you want a statement piece above the sofa or bed. Its custom kits run from 16 x 20 up to 32 x 47 inches.
Six sizes, from 16 x 20 to 32 x 47 inches
No frame, DIY frame or framed canvas
Designer check of photo quality before production
Linen canvas with acrylic paints
Wall-hanging screws and hooks included
Free delivery stated on the custom page
Only 24 or 36 colors
No return or refund if you are unhappy with the image result
At 32 x 47 inches, Figured'Art offers the largest canvas in this group, which gives a venue shot or a full wedding party room to breathe. Framing narrows as sizes grow: the ready-framed canvas is offered at 16 x 20 inches, DIY frames go up to 24 x 30 inches, and the largest sizes come unframed.
A designer confirms each photo before production, and the vendor asks for images of at least 1000 x 1000 pixels. Use the original file from your photographer rather than a screenshot, and if guests sent you candid wedding photos, ask for the full-resolution versions.
The entry kit displayed at $39.90 against a regular $80 during a sale. Custom kits and large formats are made to order and typically arrive in 1 to 3 weeks, shipped rolled rather than folded.
Winnie's Picks stands out for its anniversary-specific custom kit and practical photo guidance, including long panoramic canvas shapes.
Six sizes, from 16 x 16 to 20 x 40 inches
24, 36 or 48 colors
Designer check of each photo
Clear photo-selection guidelines
Four brushes, a reference sheet and instructions
Free US shipping
Custom delivery averages 3 to 5 weeks
The 16 x 20 inch size starts at $49.95
It sells a dedicated custom anniversary kit built around painting a favorite wedding photo, which makes the gifting angle easy. Its photo guidelines are also specific: high-quality close-ups with good lighting, simple backgrounds, no strong backlighting and no more than four or five people.
The palette notes are candid. The 24-color version can contain 20 to 24 paint pots and the 36-color version 32 to 36, so treat each tier as a ceiling rather than a fixed count.
The 16 x 16 inch kit with 24 colors displayed at $42.95, down from $49.95. Custom kits average 3 to 5 weeks to make and deliver, so order well ahead of an anniversary.
Our top pick is the strongest fit when you want the canvas shaped around your wedding photo, with 96 configurations, portrait or landscape orientation, photo review before printing and kits that ship in 2 days. Canvas by Numbers suits detailed or group photos, Number Artist keeps a couple portrait simple, Figured'Art covers large walls, and Winnie's Picks works for anniversaries planned well in advance.
Whichever you choose, confirm the full configured price, the delivery estimate for your size and format, and the remedy if a kit arrives damaged.
A sharp, well-lit photo with faces close to the camera and a calm background. Use the original file from your photographer, and save busy reception shots for larger canvases.
Yes, but size up. Canvas by Numbers recommends 20 x 24 inches or larger for four or more people, and Winnie's Picks suggests keeping portraits to four or five people.
It works well for couples who like hands-on projects and want a keepsake they made themselves. For an anniversary, allow time for delivery plus 8 to 15 hours of painting.
Entry prices in this comparison ranged from $29.99 to $42.95. Larger canvases, framing and higher color counts raise the total, so compare configured prices rather than starting prices.
Policies differ. Some services exclude custom kits from returns or refunds, while others advertise 30-day guarantees. Read the vendor's refund policy before ordering, especially for a gift.
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