Most wedding photos end up in an album or a phone gallery. A custom paint by numbers kit turns one of them into a numbered canvas you paint yourself, so the finished piece is both a keepsake and a shared project for your first year of marriage.

Wedding photos are tricky to convert, though. A vertical portrait of the two of you, a wide shot of the venue and a 12-person wedding party photo each need a different canvas shape, size and level of color detail. We compared five services on exactly those points.