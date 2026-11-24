Not a lot of traders check, but there are brokers which don’t really allow certain execution types and strategies. You end up choosing a broker that doesn’t allow your strategy, and then that becomes an issue. Hence the reason why you always want to check the terms to be on the safe side. You want to check the minimum trade duration that they are offering, maximum order frequency, along with restrictions on expert advisors or automation, as well as policies they might have. The more documented you are and the more you know, the better it will be. You will stay away from any possible mistakes, thus making things easier to manage.

While there, it also helps to check the leverage and margin mechanics. The important thing to note here is that leverage caps will be different based on the jurisdiction. In highly regulated regions, the limit is around 30:1 on major pairs, but the offshore brokers will offer a far better option. Keep in mind that higher leverage isn’t an advantage. Sure, it increases the upside, but it can also increase the downsides, thus being very risky to deal with.