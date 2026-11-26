Shippers heading into 2027 are buying freight in a firmer market. The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index rose 9.9% year over year in October 2026, and DAT put the October dry van spot rate at USD 3.05 per mile, the highest since February 2022. When rates climb, the quality of a broker relationship shows up quickly in lane coverage, service failures and invoice accuracy.

For businesses that ship LTL and truckload every week, a broker's size matters less than how the account is run. A named contact who knows your lanes, your docks and your billing rules can prevent problems that a call center only reacts to.

This guide profiles six freight brokers that serve regular LTL and truckload shippers and offer dedicated account support. Where available, scale figures come from the Transport Topics 2026 Top Freight Brokerage Firms ranking, which ranks companies by annual gross revenue.