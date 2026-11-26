Shippers heading into 2027 are buying freight in a firmer market. The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index rose 9.9% year over year in October 2026, and DAT put the October dry van spot rate at USD 3.05 per mile, the highest since February 2022. When rates climb, the quality of a broker relationship shows up quickly in lane coverage, service failures and invoice accuracy.
For businesses that ship LTL and truckload every week, a broker's size matters less than how the account is run. A named contact who knows your lanes, your docks and your billing rules can prevent problems that a call center only reacts to.
This guide profiles six freight brokers that serve regular LTL and truckload shippers and offer dedicated account support. Where available, scale figures come from the Transport Topics 2026 Top Freight Brokerage Firms ranking, which ranks companies by annual gross revenue.
Each broker on this list meets four criteria:
Both modes. It handles LTL and full truckload freight, not just one.
Dedicated account support. Shippers get an assigned representative or team, not a rotating queue.
Technology. Shippers can quote, book and track freight through a portal or platform.
Carrier access. It works with a large, vetted carrier network.
Mode choice still starts with the freight itself. This overview of vehicle types for logistics and cargo transportation explains how trailer type affects what you can ship, which is worth knowing before you compare broker quotes.
TLI pairs each managed freight program with a dedicated account team and a dedicated business manager who leads ongoing reviews. The company has managed freight programs since 1994, was featured on Bloomberg TV's "The World's Greatest," and holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 400 Google reviews.
Modes: LTL, volume LTL, partial truckload, nationwide truckload and expedited.
Account support: Freight claims managed for you, and every invoice audited against contracted rates.
Technology: ViewPoint TMS for quoting, booking, tracking, claims and reporting, included at no separate charge.
Scale: More than 30,000 vetted motor carriers.
Best for: Manufacturers and distributors that want one team running both LTL and truckload. The company reports that its most recent RFP results came in 18.2% better than generic carrier blanket rates.
C.H. Robinson ranked No. 1 on the Transport Topics 2026 freight brokerage list, with USD 11.56 billion in gross revenue. Enterprise and high-volume shippers get a dedicated account team, and customer service and tech support run 24/7.
Modes: Truckload, LTL, partial truckload, expedited and team service, plus intermodal, ocean and air.
Account support: A dedicated account team for long-term relationships, with support built around your industry.
Technology: The Navisphere platform for real-time visibility and supply chain insight.
Scale: More than 83,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers.
Best for: Large shippers with high volumes across many modes. In October 2026, the company agreed to acquire RXO, and the two operate independently until the deal closes.
TQL ranked No. 2 on the Transport Topics 2026 list, with USD 7.36 billion in gross revenue. Its service model centers on a single point of contact: each customer works with a dedicated Logistics Account Executive from pickup to delivery.
Modes: Full truckload, LTL and partials, plus intermodal, heavy haul, hazmat, drayage and ocean.
Account support: A dedicated Logistics Account Executive backed by 24/7/365 support teams, plus dedicated LTL experts for LTL shipments.
Technology: TQL Trax for self-service LTL quoting and booking, including volume LTL and partial quotes via API.
Scale: A preferred LTL carrier program that measures 40+ LTL carriers on performance.
Best for: Shippers that want one person accountable for every load.
RXO ranked No. 5 on the Transport Topics 2026 list, with USD 4.23 billion in gross revenue. Its managed transportation service gives shippers a centralized, experienced team to run their customized transportation program.
Modes: Truckload, LTL, intermodal, expedite and dedicated capacity.
Account support: A control tower that oversees carriers, vendors, freight audits and payments, and claims.
Technology: RXO Connect, integrated with clients' own systems.
Scale: Nearly USD 4 billion in freight under management, with lean-based analysis of shipping patterns to find savings.
Best for: Shippers with complex networks that want a full control tower. C.H. Robinson has agreed to acquire RXO, so ask how the deal may affect your account.
Echo ranked No. 6 on the Transport Topics 2026 list, with USD 4 billion in gross revenue. It offers both freight brokerage and managed transportation, with dedicated account management teams that take on day-to-day logistics work.
Modes: Full truckload, LTL, partial truckload, temperature-controlled LTL, intermodal and expedited.
Account support: Dedicated account management teams, plus jointly developed KPIs and reporting for managed transportation clients.
Technology: EchoShip for quoting, booking and tracking LTL and truckload shipments.
Scale: A network of more than 50,000 transportation providers.
Best for: Shippers that want brokerage now and the option to move into managed transportation later.
Arrive ranked No. 7 on the Transport Topics 2026 list, with USD 2.69 billion in gross revenue. Each shipper gets a dedicated single point of contact who understands its industry, backed by a full team for 24/7 service.
Modes: Dry van, temperature-controlled, flatbed and open deck truckload, plus LTL, partials, drayage and cross-border.
Account support: A dedicated point of contact, plus an LTL team with relationships across leading LTL carriers.
Technology: A shipper portal and the ARRIVEnow digital solutions suite.
Scale: Worked with about 4,000 shippers and 10,000 core carriers to move more than 1.25 million loads in 2024.
Best for: Truckload-heavy shippers that also need LTL and cross-border coverage.
A dedicated account team is only as good as how it works day to day. Before you sign, ask:
Who is my primary contact, and who covers when they are out? Get names, not just a phone line.
Does the same team handle LTL and truckload? Split teams can mean split accountability.
How are claims filed and tracked? Ask who owns the claim from start to finish.
Are invoices audited before I pay them? Billing errors on accessorials and reclasses add up quickly.
How often will we review performance? Regular reviews of cost, transit and service failures keep the relationship on track.
How is fuel priced in my contract? Fuel surcharges can shift your total cost as diesel prices move, so the method matters as much as the base rate.
The best freight broker for a regular LTL and truckload shipper is the one that knows your freight. Large brokers bring scale and wide carrier networks, while smaller managed freight specialists can offer closer account involvement and audit support. The right choice depends on your volume, your lanes and how much of the work you want to hand over.
Start with a year of shipment data, shortlist two or three brokers, and ask each one to show how its account team would run your freight. The answers will tell you more than any ranking.
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