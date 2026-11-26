The most important thing when choosing a water damage restoration company is not the brand on the truck. It is whether the crew measures moisture properly and keeps measuring until the structure is actually dry, whether it documents everything your insurer will ask for, and whether it holds the state license required if mold turns up. Get those three right and most other choices are matters of preference. Get them wrong and a contained leak can turn into a full rebuild.
Most homeowners only hire a restoration company once or twice in their lives, usually at 2 a.m. with water on the floor. Here are the most common mistakes, and what to do instead.
Search results for water damage are crowded with call centers and lead-generation sites that sell your call to whichever contractor pays. You may not learn who is actually coming until a truck pulls up. Before you agree to anything, ask for the company's legal name, its local address and whether its own employees will do the work.
Fort Worth has real options at every scale: national franchises such as Paul Davis Restoration of Fort Worth, which pairs mitigation with in-house reconstruction; long-tenured franchisees such as SERVPRO of North Richland Hills, which says it is open every day of the year including holidays; and locally owned firms. Any of them can be the right call. A broker you can't identify is not.
Water wicks into drywall, subfloor and wall cavities long after the carpet feels dry to the touch. Professional drying is measured, not eyeballed. A competent crew uses moisture meters and often thermal imaging to find water you can't see, sets drying goals, and records readings every day until materials reach them.
It also classifies the water before it starts, because clean water from a supply line, gray water from a washing machine and contaminated water from sewage or floodwater call for very different handling. Rapid Restoration, an IICRC-certified company based in Mansfield with a Fort Worth office, is one example of that practice: it determines the water category under the IICRC S500 standard at the first inspection, tracks drying with moisture meters and thermal imaging, and pulls out materials such as soaked insulation or carpet pad that can't be dried within 48 hours rather than leaving them to grow mold. Rainbow Restoration's Fort Worth office similarly starts each water job by establishing the source, type and extent of the damage. Ask any company you're considering to show you a sample drying log.
This is the Texas-specific mistake. Under state law, mold remediation covering 25 contiguous square feet or more must be done by a licensed contractor; the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation's mold program FAQ confirms that only smaller areas can generally be cleaned by people who aren't licensed. A water job that sat for a few days can cross that line. You can learn more from this detailed guide.
Don't assume a company's restoration certifications cover it. Ask for the TDLR license number and check it on the state's lookup. Not every company displays it prominently; the Rapid Restoration pages we reviewed, for example, describe its mold remediation process in detail but do not show a TDLR license number, so that is a question to put to the company directly, as you should with any contractor whose website is silent on it.
The urge to rip out ruined carpet immediately is understandable, but it can hurt your claim. After the 2022 North Texas floods, the Texas Department of Insurance reminded homeowners to photograph damage as soon as it's safe and keep damaged items until the adjuster has seen them. A good restoration company photographs every room, records moisture readings and itemizes what it removes before anything goes in the dumpster.
After hail or high wind, the water in your living room is usually the second problem; the first is the hole it came through. If the drying company and the roofer don't talk, you can end up with a dried ceiling that gets soaked again in the next storm. Some local firms handle both. RealRestores, for example, is a locally owned company whose HomeAdvisor profile for Fort Worth lists storm damage, water mitigation, emergency tarping and roof repair. Whoever you hire, ask how the source will be stopped and by whom.
Many companies ask you to sign a work authorization on the first visit, and some include an assignment of insurance benefits that lets them deal with your insurer directly. That can be convenient, but read it. Understand what you are agreeing to pay if the insurer disputes part of the bill, and whether the document covers only mitigation or reconstruction as well.
Price matters, but in this work it is usually driven by the size of the affected area, the water category and how many days equipment runs, not by one company being dramatically cheaper. A quote that is far below the others often means fewer air movers, fewer days or no moisture monitoring. Compare what is included before comparing totals.
You should be able to get clear answers to five questions in a few minutes: Who exactly will come, and when? Are your technicians IICRC-certified? Will you give me daily moisture readings? If there's mold, what is your TDLR license number? And will you work with my insurance company, including billing them directly? A company that answers all five plainly, whether it is a national franchise like ServiceMaster's locally owned Fort Worth operation or an independent shop, is worth letting through the door.
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