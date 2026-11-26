The most important thing when choosing a water damage restoration company is not the brand on the truck. It is whether the crew measures moisture properly and keeps measuring until the structure is actually dry, whether it documents everything your insurer will ask for, and whether it holds the state license required if mold turns up. Get those three right and most other choices are matters of preference. Get them wrong and a contained leak can turn into a full rebuild.

Most homeowners only hire a restoration company once or twice in their lives, usually at 2 a.m. with water on the floor. Here are the most common mistakes, and what to do instead.