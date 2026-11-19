Have you ever seen a recently remodelled house and noticed crooked tiles, peeling paint, or doors that don't lock properly? A renovation should improve your house rather than leave you with new problems to fix.

However, the reality is that poor workmanship, cheap materials, and bad planning can rapidly transform an exciting project into an expensive headache. Fortunately, many renovation problems become noticeable early in the process. Here are some tips to help you identify problems before they become more serious.