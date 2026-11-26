Brandon Garcia, CEO at Critical Financing Inc, sets out the intent behind the approach: "A single application should give owners a clearer view of their options, not a narrower one. Seeing what different lenders offer side by side makes for a more informed decision." His point centers on visibility, since comparison is difficult when only one offer is on the table. Reviewing several options at once may give an owner more to weigh before committing.

Applying to lenders one at a time takes effort and may leave an owner comparing offers made under different assumptions. A single application consolidates that effort, giving the Critical Financing team one set of information to work from when exploring what lenders in the network may offer. Fewer repeated submissions can also mean less time re-entering the same details.

Access to more options does not mean every application will result in multiple offers. Lender criteria vary, and available options depend on the business's profile, the funding requested, and each lender's underwriting. Much of the value lies in seeing what is realistically available rather than guessing.