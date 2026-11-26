Entering adulthood brings exciting opportunities, new responsibilities, and, inevitably, important financial decisions. From receiving a first regular salary to renting an apartment, purchasing a car, or applying for a credit card, young adults face situations that require financial awareness. While making mistakes is a natural part of learning, certain financial decisions can create problems that take years to resolve.
At AmanahKredit, we believe that financial knowledge is one of the most valuable tools a person can develop. Understanding how money works, recognizing potential risks, and planning for future expenses can make a significant difference to long-term financial stability. Whether you are just beginning your financial journey or helping younger family members make responsible decisions, recognizing common mistakes is an excellent place to start.
Let's explore the financial habits young adults should avoid and the practical steps that can help them build a more secure future.
One of the most common financial mistakes young adults make is spending more than they earn. The temptation is understandable. Social media constantly presents attractive lifestyles, expensive holidays, fashionable clothing, and the latest electronic devices. Comparing personal circumstances with these carefully presented images can create unnecessary pressure to spend.
The problem begins when lifestyle expenses grow faster than income. Purchasing products through installment plans, ordering food frequently, and spending heavily on entertainment may seem manageable individually. However, together, these expenses can consume a significant portion of monthly earnings.
For example, imagine someone earning RM3,500 per month. After paying rent, utilities, transportation, and groceries, they might have RM900 remaining. Spending RM700 on shopping and entertainment leaves very little room for unexpected expenses or savings.
To avoid this situation, young adults should:
Create a realistic monthly budget based on actual income.
Separate essential expenses from non-essential purchases.
Avoid making expensive purchases simply to follow social trends.
Review bank statements regularly to identify unnecessary spending.
A useful approach is to wait 24 hours before purchasing something that is not essential. This simple pause helps distinguish genuine needs from temporary impulses.
Many young adults focus on earning money and enjoying their independence without considering what might happen if their financial circumstances suddenly change. An unexpected medical expense, car repair, temporary unemployment, or urgent family responsibility can quickly disrupt an otherwise stable budget.
This is where an emergency fund becomes essential. It acts as a financial safety net, providing money for unexpected situations without requiring someone to borrow or rely on credit cards.
Financial experts commonly recommend saving enough to cover three to six months of essential living expenses. However, reaching this target does not need to happen immediately. Consistency is more important than the initial amount.
For instance, someone who saves RM150 every month will accumulate RM1,800 in one year, excluding any interest earned. Although this might not cover every emergency, it provides a useful starting point.
At AmanahKredit, we encourage individuals to treat emergency savings as a regular financial commitment rather than something they do only when extra money is available. Setting up an automatic transfer immediately after receiving a salary can make saving considerably easier.
Credit cards and personal loans can be useful financial tools when managed responsibly. They provide flexibility, help cover planned expenses, and may support important purchases. However, misunderstanding how borrowing works can lead to long-term financial difficulties.
A common mistake is treating a credit card limit as additional income. If a person has a RM5,000 credit limit, it does not mean they can comfortably afford to spend RM5,000. Every purchase creates an obligation that must eventually be repaid.
Another problem is making only the minimum monthly repayment. Although this may keep an account in good standing under the applicable agreement, interest charges can cause the outstanding balance to decrease very slowly. A relatively small purchase can become considerably more expensive over time.
Before taking out any loan or using credit, young adults should consider several factors:
Total repayment: Understand how much money must be repaid over the entire borrowing period.
Interest and fees: Check the applicable rates, administrative charges, and late payment penalties.
Repayment schedule: Make sure monthly installments fit comfortably within the budget.
Actual necessity: Consider whether borrowing is genuinely necessary or whether saving for the purchase would be a better option.
For those facing a temporary financial shortfall, an instant online loan may also be an option worth exploring. AmanahKredit provides an online credit option for individuals who need convenient access to financing. You can visit https://amanahkredit.my/en to review the available information and apply for a loan, subject to eligibility and the applicable assessment and approval conditions.
Credit history is an important part of personal financial management, yet many young adults pay little attention to it until they need financing. A credit history records information about borrowing and repayment behaviour. Lenders may use this information, together with income and other financial details, when assessing applications.
Imagine two individuals applying for similar financing. Both have comparable incomes, but one consistently pays bills and credit obligations on time, while the other frequently misses payment deadlines. Their financial histories may influence how lenders evaluate their applications.
A positive credit history can help demonstrate financial responsibility and may improve access to suitable financing options. Conversely, repeated late payments, excessive borrowing, and unpaid obligations can make future applications more challenging.
Young adults can develop healthier credit habits by:
Paying loan installments and credit card bills before their due dates.
Checking their credit reports periodically for inaccurate information.
Avoiding multiple unnecessary credit applications within a short period.
Keeping outstanding debt at a manageable level.
It is important to remember that building a positive credit history takes time. Responsible financial behaviour today can create more opportunities in the future.
When someone is in their twenties or early thirties, retirement can seem like a distant concern. Buying a home, starting a family, travelling, and developing a career often feel much more urgent. However, postponing long-term financial planning can make future goals more difficult and expensive to achieve.
One of the biggest advantages of starting early is the power of compound growth. This happens when returns earned on savings or investments begin generating additional returns themselves. Over time, this effect can significantly increase the value of accumulated money.
Consider an individual who begins investing RM200 monthly at age 25. Assuming an illustrative average annual return of 5%, compounded monthly, the investment could grow to approximately RM246,000 by age 60. This is only an example, not a guaranteed outcome, as investment returns fluctuate and fees and inflation affect actual results.
Young adults should identify their financial priorities and create realistic timelines. These might include:
Saving for a property deposit.
Building retirement savings.
Developing professional skills and increasing earning potential.
Preparing financially for marriage or family responsibilities.
Creating a separate fund for major purchases.
Even small contributions can make a meaningful difference when maintained consistently. The objective is not to sacrifice every enjoyable experience but to balance today's lifestyle with tomorrow's needs.
Financial literacy is not something people automatically acquire when they start earning a salary. Understanding interest rates, loan agreements, investment risks, insurance, and taxation requires continuous learning.
Unfortunately, some young adults make important financial decisions based on social media recommendations, advice from friends, or attractive advertising. While these sources can introduce useful ideas, they should never replace careful research.
Before signing a financial agreement, individuals should read the terms and conditions, understand their obligations, and ask questions about anything unclear. The same principle applies to investments. Promises of unusually high returns with little or no risk should always raise concerns.
Developing financial knowledge does not require studying economics or becoming an investment specialist. A few practical habits can make a considerable difference:
Read reliable financial education materials regularly.
Compare financial products before making commitments.
Learn how interest, inflation, and compound growth affect money.
Seek qualified professional advice when dealing with complex financial decisions.
At AmanahKredit, we believe informed customers are better equipped to make responsible borrowing decisions. Understanding financial products before using them is just as important as finding a convenient financing solution.
Financial mistakes are not necessarily permanent setbacks. They can become valuable lessons when people recognize what went wrong and take steps to improve their habits. The most important thing is to develop a realistic relationship with money, understand personal responsibilities, and make decisions based on long-term financial well-being rather than temporary convenience.
Young adults do not need a high salary to begin managing money effectively. They need consistency, realistic priorities, and the willingness to learn. Spending within their means, maintaining emergency savings, using credit responsibly, protecting their credit history, and planning for future goals are habits that can provide benefits throughout life.
At AmanahKredit, we encourage responsible financial decisions and believe that access to financing should go hand in hand with financial awareness. Borrowing can sometimes help address an immediate need, but it should always be approached with a clear understanding of repayment responsibilities.
The best time to build healthy financial habits is now. Small decisions made consistently can create a stronger financial foundation, greater independence, and more confidence when facing life's opportunities and challenges.
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