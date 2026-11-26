Entering adulthood brings exciting opportunities, new responsibilities, and, inevitably, important financial decisions. From receiving a first regular salary to renting an apartment, purchasing a car, or applying for a credit card, young adults face situations that require financial awareness. While making mistakes is a natural part of learning, certain financial decisions can create problems that take years to resolve.

At AmanahKredit, we believe that financial knowledge is one of the most valuable tools a person can develop. Understanding how money works, recognizing potential risks, and planning for future expenses can make a significant difference to long-term financial stability. Whether you are just beginning your financial journey or helping younger family members make responsible decisions, recognizing common mistakes is an excellent place to start.

Let's explore the financial habits young adults should avoid and the practical steps that can help them build a more secure future.