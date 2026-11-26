Before setting ambitious savings targets, understand where your money goes every month. Begin by calculating your total income after taxes and listing essential expenses such as rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, insurance, and loan payments.

Next, separate discretionary spending, including entertainment, subscriptions, dining out, and shopping. This distinction helps identify areas where you could save without making significant changes to your lifestyle.

The traditional 50/30/20 budgeting approach divides after-tax income into three categories: 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings and financial priorities. Although these percentages are not suitable for every household, they provide a useful framework for understanding how income is distributed.

If essential expenses already consume more than half your income, adjust the proportions to reflect your circumstances. A budget should describe your actual financial situation rather than force you into percentages that are impossible to maintain.