Before 1998, Pavel Abrosimov had worked in car sales. Major opened in the same industry as an official Chrysler and Jeep dealer, and by 2018 it represented 39 brands, according to Kommersant.

Major Auto handles the group’s new-car sales and services vehicles after the purchase.

Pre-owned vehicles became a separate business. Major had sold them since around 2000, and by 2010 this work had grown into Major Expert, which buys, sells and services used cars in Moscow and St. Petersburg. A car bought at a Major dealership can later be sold to Major Expert.