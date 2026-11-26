Pavel Abrosimov co-founded Major in 1998 alongside business partners, including Mikhail Bakhtiarov. The company started out selling cars. Within a few years, the group added transport and logistics firms, and one of them began by delivering cars to Major’s own dealerships. In 2016, Abrosimov and fellow investors acquired an agricultural company that later developed into Farm M2, extending their business interests beyond automotive services.
Before 1998, Pavel Abrosimov had worked in car sales. Major opened in the same industry as an official Chrysler and Jeep dealer, and by 2018 it represented 39 brands, according to Kommersant.
Major Auto handles the group’s new-car sales and services vehicles after the purchase.
Pre-owned vehicles became a separate business. Major had sold them since around 2000, and by 2010 this work had grown into Major Expert, which buys, sells and services used cars in Moscow and St. Petersburg. A car bought at a Major dealership can later be sold to Major Expert.
Car dealers rely on carriers to bring new vehicles to the showrooms, and many imported goods need customs clearance. From the early 2000s, Major set up its own companies for these tasks:
Major Cargo Service appeared in 2001 as the group’s first freight-forwarding unit. That year, it opened an office at Sheremetyevo Airport and received a customs broker license. The company handles freight transportation by road, air, rail and sea.
Major Auto Trans started in 2003 as an internal unit that moved the group’s own cars. A year later, it became a separate company. Its work includes vehicle transportation, storage of new cars at distribution centers and a tow truck service.
Major Express delivers documents and parcels across Russia and to other countries.
Major Terminal offers cargo storage and warehouse services.
In the Pavel Abrosimov biography, logistics marks the first step beyond car sales. Major Auto Trans is the clearest example of how this business grew out of car retail: the company first carried vehicles for Major’s own showrooms and later became an independent carrier. Major Cargo Service took on customs and warehouse work that is not tied to vehicles, so it can also serve clients outside the car market.
Unlike the logistics companies, the farm was not built around car sales. In 2016, Pavel Abrosimov and his business partners moved into organic agriculture and acquired an agricultural company in the Volokolamsk district. Some of its land had not been cultivated for decades.
Farm M2 makes organic food and has received Russian and European organic certification. Its first dairy products went on sale in 2018, and the first M2 store opened a year later.
In 2022, Shulgino, the company behind Farm M2, won two categories of Russia’s first national competition for organic products: product range and organic cuisine.
Of Major’s three business areas, car retail and logistics are the most closely linked. Car transport works directly for the dealerships, and freight forwarding and warehousing also take orders from other industries. Farm M2 sells food to consumers and adds a separate market to the group’s portfolio.
These businesses appeared at different times, from the first dealership in 1998 to the farm in 2016. Major’s founders, partners and management teams took part in their development.
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