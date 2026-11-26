Garage door insulation is usually sold as a winter feature, which is why Las Vegas homeowners skip it. That is backward here. An insulated door keeps the garage, and the rooms above and beside it, from becoming an oven in July, protects whatever is stored in the garage, and makes a west-facing door's inside surface safe to touch. The sandwich construction that carries the insulation also makes the door stiffer, quieter and far more resistant to dents.

Look at the R-value, but look harder at the construction: two steel skins with foam bonded between them perform better and last longer than a single skin with insulation panels clipped on. A thermal break between the inner and outer skins matters more in the desert than almost anywhere else.