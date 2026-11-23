Your garage door is an important part of your property, helping protect your vehicle, belongings and home while providing everyday convenience. With frequent use, however, its moving parts and components can gradually wear down, leading to reduced performance or unexpected issues.

Recognising when you may need professional garage door repairs can help address problems before they become more serious. While basic maintenance may be manageable for homeowners, issues involving springs, cables, tracks or the door mechanism often require professional attention. Understanding the common warning signs can help prevent costly damage, sudden breakdowns and potential safety hazards.