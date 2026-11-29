An office photocopier machine plays an important role in everyday business operations. Employees rely on it to print reports, copy documents, scan invoices and prepare important paperwork. When the machine works properly, these tasks are completed quickly without interrupting the working day. However, as office equipment gets older, its performance can gradually decline.

Many businesses continue using the same photocopier for years because replacing it seems like an unnecessary expense. However, an ageing machine can cost more in repairs, waste valuable staff time and create security concerns. Recognising the warning signs early can help businesses make a better investment and keep their daily operations running smoothly.

Here are eight signs that suggest it may be time to upgrade your office photocopier.