AI Taking Your Job Does Not Seem to Worry Workers: Mixed Messages Despite Dire Warnings

Moreover, a survey by Boston Consulting Group found that only 5% of 150,735 workers feared job loss due to AI, while 25% anticipated no impact, and 49% expected AI to change only some of their tasks.

Nearly 40% of employees use generative AI tools regularly, the BCG survey observes. They do not fear generative AI, either — most say that they will need help to understand what skills to build.

Trust is the key. Workers want to be involved in the process of rolling out AI to fulfill tasks. At least 63% seek to have more say over AI implementation decisions, the Salesforce survey shows.

At issue is the fact that 54% say they do not know how AI is implemented or governed in their workplace. Training may be another key to trusted autonomy: 62% of workers say more skill-building and training opportunities would build their trust in AI.

Workers who currently use generative AI do so for simple activities such as research, administration, and translation, BCG finds - “uses that are akin to replacing Google with GenAI,” the survey’s authors observe.

Workers using generative AI the most frequently are leveraging it for their core work tasks, not just for general administrative work and research, the BCG authors add.