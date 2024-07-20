Urban Village Initiative Revolutionizes Apartment Living with Community Engagement and Eco-Consciousness

In today’s fast-paced world where personal connections and social interactions can feel scarce, the importance of creating more engaged communities cannot be overstated. One groundbreaking residential living program seeks to impact that and, in doing so, revolutionize the landscape of apartment communities at large. By facilitating better community bonds, improving tenant wellness and encouraging eco-consciousness through various creative events and services, New Earth Residential (NER) is giving multifamily property owners and managers an exciting new way to enrich tenant lives and better ensure their satisfaction and loyalty.
Notably, company’s innovative “Urban Village” (UV) residential enrichment initiative is setting a new standard in multifamily housing. The program provides a variety of tenant lifestyle services to properties nationwide that promote resident health, social interaction, education and sustainability—all to enhance home life overall. The result is a greater sense of community spirit, togetherness and overall well-being. This comprehensive approach to resident relations not only yields better outcomes for property owners and investors, but also brings positive impacts the environment.
Among other mandates, the UV program aims to enhance community connections, alleviate stress and foster environmentalism through a variety of innovative activities and resources. This includes enhanced residential wellness programs like fitness classes and health screenings as well as sustainable living initiatives that include community gardens producing fresh produce for residents and recycling programs reducing waste. A short video spotlight on Urban Village is available online.
“This partnership showcases our commitment to environmental responsibility and making positive community impacts,” said Jenny Romera, New Earth Residential President. “This Urban Village endeavor sets a new standard in the multifamily housing industry by wholly prioritizing a holistic approach to resident well-being, engagement and contentment that is more in tune with modern consumer mindsets, also demonstrating the evolving role of property management at large. The benefits of living in a New Earth Residential-managed community—or living in a community employing the Urban Village program—are setting an entirely new industry benchmark.”
“Our commitment to innovation and social responsibility sets us apart in the multifamily housing industry,” said Annie Paskovich, Urban Village Program Manager. “This dynamic program fosters community engagement and social impact in multifamily housing in a way that enhances residents’ quality of life through collaborative events, activities, and partnerships meticulously crafted to foster collaboration, ignite innovation, and drive positive change for our residents. We’re truly passionate about creating resilient and thriving communities for people of all ages and being a driving force that is shaping a brighter future for everyone.”
“Urban Village is a dynamic community initiative dedicated to fostering vibrant and inclusive neighborhoods,” Paskovich notes. “We are comprised of passionate individuals, residents, property managers, and community partners who share a common vision for enriching urban living.”
“Our property management philosophy is founded on the belief that thriving urban communities are essential for a better quality of life,” followed Romera. “Our mission is to create multifamily living environments that promote safety, comfort, health, socialization, environmentalism and opportunity for all residents. As Urban Village exemplifies, our company is committed to building strong human connections and empowering communities to reach their fullest potential while honoring Planet Earth.”
NER and UV—both woman-run organizations—provide a range of multifamily living and programmatic features and benefits. Here are a few at-a-glance:
Improved Resident Relations
Urban Village acts as a bridge between residents and property management, facilitating better communication and stronger relationships, which can lead to smoother operations and fewer conflicts.
Happy, engaged residents are more likely to renew leases, benefiting property owners.
Tailored events and activities create engaged, cohesive communities.
High-quality, meaningful interactions to increase tenant retention and satisfaction.
Green-living improvements to communal spaces to benefit both residents and the environment.
Nurture leadership and community talent, offering mentorship and job opportunities that lead to personal growth and financial support.
Initiatives promoting resident-community partnerships. with local and national organizations for mutual benefit. Urban Village provides residents with valuable resources and support systems, which can enhance their quality of life and reduce the need for external interventions.
Known to be a highly strategic property management firm, NER is elevating the apartment management space while enriching lives. Hats off to this disruptor for designing a paradigm that drives real estate investor returns in a way that is beneficial to those living in apartment complexes and all of us as tenants of Mother Earth.
Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.
