Oriental Star’s Revolutionary Luxury Branding: How Sustainability, Quality, and Community Converge, Creating Truly Exceptional Experiences

Gao: One of my clients, a high-end watch brand, was struggling to create events that felt dynamic, authentic, and alluring. Their customers reported that their previous events just felt like sales pitches. For an event two years ago, we introduced a tequila brand, which helped attract a fresh audience and made the event younger and more vibrant. Through a partnership with the watch brand and the tequila brand, we promoted three watches and invited a renowned mixologist to create cocktails inspired by the watches.



On the day of the event, guests were not informed of the specific location but were told to pick up wristbands at the store. When they reached the bar, they learned the wristband colors corresponded to different cocktails and could only order the cocktail matching their wristband color. To try other cocktails, they had to interact with other guests. As a result, we created a sense of community and discovery. The watch brand was thrilled with the excitement the event generated, and the tequila brand was able to share its incredible products and beautiful story with a new, high-end audience that it had not interacted with before.