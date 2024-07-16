Oriental Star’s Revolutionary Luxury Branding: How Sustainability, Quality, and Community Converge, Creating Truly Exceptional Experiences

In the ever-evolving world of luxury, Loulou Gao is making her mark by boldly redefining the way the industry books success. As the visionary founder of Oriental Star Consulting and Strategic Communications, established in 2017, Gao has dedicated herself to pioneering sustainable development strategies that are truly making waves in the luxury branding sector. “Now, more than ever, consumers in the luxury sector crave deeper, more meaningful connections with brands that prioritize sustainability and unparalleled quality,” she says. “Oriental Star supports high-quality, growing luxury brands in effectively carving out their market presence.”
For Gao, a woman of refined tastes with a real eye for elegance and the art of good living, the mission is also personal, driven by her passion for sustainability and distinction. Mid-sized, high-quality brands invest heavily in upholding their impeccable standards and commitment to eco-friendliness, which is in high demand these days and helps set them apart from the rest. But producing sustainable luxury products incurs significant costs, and without the financial clout for aggressive advertising, their growth is stymied. Despite their exceptional offerings, many of these brands remain obscure. This is where Oriental Star steps in, seamlessly bridging the gap between these fine brands and their ideal clientele.
Unlike the industry giants, who pour millions into advertising, celebrity endorsements, and lavish event sponsorships, Gao has noticed that smaller brands often find themselves reliant on localized events and word-of-mouth. The saturation of social media only compounds their struggle to reach discerning customers.
"Oriental Star connects these brands with consumers through organic, highly effective methods. The brands I take under my wing are meticulously selected, each one embodying the highest standards of quality and sustainability. We foster collaboration, enabling them to benefit mutually" - Loulou Gao
This savvy approach goes beyond traditional advertising. By organizing collaborative events for non-competing brands with similar customer bases, Gao helps them maximize their exposure and engagement while sharing costs. She has organized bespoke events where high-end tequila was paired with exquisite caviar, jewelry was showcased alongside haute couture, and luxury yachts were complemented by premium champagne. This synergistic and innovative strategy has proven immensely successful. Instead of competing, brands under Gao’s guidance are united by a shared philosophy of excellence. In fact, they often become each other’s customers, underscoring the thriving luxury community Gao is building.
Ultimately, her mission is to promote a luxury lifestyle organically, eschewing massive billboards and celebrity endorsements—though many celebrities are known to attend her exclusive events. At these gatherings, the products themselves become the stars, captivating attendees and fostering genuine connections.
In essence, Oriental Star is creating a new and forward-thinking haven for high-quality, sustainable products, nurturing their organic growth and success. As a trailblazing female entrepreneur, Loulou Gao is proud to lead this movement, enabling brands not only to survive but to thrive.
What inspired you to establish Oriental Star?
Gao: In my previous work, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to experience a wide range of events hosted by some of the world’s most recognizable luxury brands, which left an indelible mark on me. One that stands out in particular was organized by Dior. Every detail was bespoke and of the highest quality.
I knew that there was a tremendous opportunity to bring this sophistication and high-end service to smaller brands that have outstanding products but often don’t know how to create that elevated, luxurious brand experience. At the same time, the bigger brands have conditioned high-end customers to expect flawless experiences. In the luxury space, brands are often measured by how they execute the smallest details. Seeing this opportunity, I established Oriental Star to bring top-tier consulting services to underserved small to mid-sized high-end brands.
Can you share a particularly memorable event you’ve organized that exemplifies the unique experiences Oriental Star creates?
Gao: I’m particularly proud of an unforgettable event we organized in Monaco for a young brand. Hosted at the Monaco Private Label annual conference under the Monaco royal family, planning this cocktail party faced several challenges. Firstly, MPL is highly exclusive. Secondly, guests were top-tier global elites with high standards. Third, my client was a young brand that was relatively unknown at the time, so we had to work hard to generate demand. The key that opened up this opportunity was the shared values between two crucial participants. The Monaco royal family has a long-standing commitment to environmental protection, which aligns with our client’s focus on sustainability.
This event not only showcased Oriental Star’s exceptional ability to organize high-end bespoke events, but also highlighted our meticulous attention to detail and innovative spirit. Through this event, we successfully created excitement for our client and enhanced the brand’s recognition and reputation among the world’s top-tier audience.
What criteria are most important to you when selecting brands to add to Oriental Star portfolio?
Gao: I have two criteria for brands I work with: high-quality products and sustainable development strategies. High quality means the product itself must be impeccable, not just the brand image. Genuine quality is essential, like a tree’s roots, which ensure its strength and longevity. The brands I work with need to have a real purpose that goes beyond just making great products. Working with brands that are committed to sustainability is not just important to me personally, but it’s something that consumers are increasingly looking for and evaluating brands on. Additionally, I am looking to create long-term partnerships, so it’s important to select clients that I genuinely enjoy working with and with whom there is mutual trust, rather than just a service relationship.
Could you describe an instance where brands have collaborated in a way that significantly benefited both parties?
Gao: One of my clients, a high-end watch brand, was struggling to create events that felt dynamic, authentic, and alluring. Their customers reported that their previous events just felt like sales pitches. For an event two years ago, we introduced a tequila brand, which helped attract a fresh audience and made the event younger and more vibrant. Through a partnership with the watch brand and the tequila brand, we promoted three watches and invited a renowned mixologist to create cocktails inspired by the watches.
On the day of the event, guests were not informed of the specific location but were told to pick up wristbands at the store. When they reached the bar, they learned the wristband colors corresponded to different cocktails and could only order the cocktail matching their wristband color. To try other cocktails, they had to interact with other guests. As a result, we created a sense of community and discovery. The watch brand was thrilled with the excitement the event generated, and the tequila brand was able to share its incredible products and beautiful story with a new, high-end audience that it had not interacted with before.
What is the most gratifying feedback you have received from clients or attendees so far?
Gao: For me, the greatest success of an event is not just about the lively atmosphere or the high-profile attendees, although these are common measures. What truly gratifies me is when clients tell me days or weeks later, “We signed several new orders” or “We are in discussions for a collaboration with another brand we met at the event.” I value tangible results and prefer to measure success through outcomes. Such results not only enhance client satisfaction but also strengthen our partnership.
What motivates you personally?
Gao: I am passionate about recommending products I love and have carefully selected. It’s fulfilling for me when people experience these products and give positive feedback. I thoroughly enjoy introducing exceptional products to a new, wider audience.
What does the future have in store for Oriental Star?
Gao: I am excited about the future of Oriental Star, especially because I believe the definition of luxury itself is evolving. Particularly for the next generation of consumers interested in high-end products and luxury experiences, the values of the brands they support are equally important to the products. Our innovative approach helps to bring awareness of mid-sized brands to the types of consumers who will be passionate about them, and ultimately, our goal is to foster meaningful, lasting relationships between brands and consumers. These types of authentic connections will be critical to the success of growing, high-end brands. I’m excited to continue to help build that community.
