Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster: A Celebration of Culinary Excellence and Cultural Heritage

Marcus Samuelsson is a name that resonates with food enthusiasts and culinary aficionados around the world. Known for his innovative culinary style, Samuelsson has carved a niche for himself in the gastronomic world, blending influences from his Ethiopian and Swedish heritage to create dishes that are as vibrant as they are delicious. As the award-winning chef behind multiple acclaimed restaurants, including Red Rooster in New York City and Miami, Samuelsson's culinary empire extends beyond borders, bringing the essence of global flavors to the heart of diverse communities.
Raised in Sweden, Marcus Samuelsson developed an appreciation for diverse flavors and techniques, shaping his approach to cooking. His career highlights include being the youngest person ever to receive a three-star review from The New York Times and orchestrating the Obama Administration's historic State dinner. Samuelsson's commitment to philanthropy and community is as strong as his culinary passion, with initiatives such as converting his restaurants into community kitchens during the COVID-19 pandemic and serving hundreds of thousands of meals in partnership with World Central Kitchen.
His influence extends beyond the kitchen, with Samuelsson winning competitions like Top Chef Masters and Chopped All-Stars. He is also the author of multiple books, including the New York Times bestselling memoir Yes, Chef and The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem. Through his podcast, This Moment, and other media ventures, Samuelsson continues to share his passion for cultural and culinary storytelling.
Located in the heart of Harlem, New York City, Red Rooster is more than just a restaurant; it's a celebration of the community's rich cultural history. With its roots deeply embedded in African-American heritage, Red Rooster Harlem offers a menu that reflects the neighborhood's diverse culinary traditions. The restaurant is a tribute to the soul of Harlem, serving up comfort food classics like Fried Yardbird and Shrimp & Grits, infused with Marcus Samuelsson's signature twist.
Samuelsson's influence goes beyond the kitchen walls at Red Rooster Harlem, as the restaurant often serves as a venue for community events, art exhibitions, and live music performances. This synergy of food, art, and culture makes Red Rooster a beloved institution in the Harlem community.
This summer, Red Rooster Harlem joins the exciting lineup of NYC Summer Restaurant Week 2024, offering a delightful menu that captures the essence of Harlem’s culinary scene. For $30 per person, available until August 18, guests can indulge in a special lunch experience that showcases Marcus Samuelsson's flair for blending tradition with innovation. Start with the Farmer’s Remix Salad, featuring radishes and apple drizzled with a zesty lemon-mustard dressing, or savor the Grilled Caesar & Shrimp Ceviche with plantain chips. For the main course, enjoy the Pan Fried Catfish served with stewed black-eyed peas, or indulge in the signature Yardbird Fried Chicken with garlic mash and collard greens. Pair your meal with Roo Roo’s Sangria, a refreshing mix of red wine, pomegranate, and brandy for just $10.
In the historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Red Rooster Overtown brings the energy and ethos of its Harlem counterpart to the streets of Miami. Housed in the former Clyde Killen’s Pool Hall, a notable hot spot in the 1960s, Red Rooster Overtown celebrates the rich history of Miami’s African-American community. The restaurant offers a menu that pays homage to traditional African-American Southern classics, infused with the diverse culinary traditions of Miami's Afro-Caribbean and Latin American influences.
"Red Rooster Overtown is more than a restaurant," Samuelsson explains. "It’s a celebration of culture and community, a place where people can come together to enjoy good food and music."
The bi-level restaurant boasts a 209-seat main dining room, an outdoor garden patio, a balcony terrace on the second floor, and multiple private dining options. The space also features original artwork by established and local artists, including installations by internationally acclaimed artists Derrick Adams and Mickalene Thomas.
In celebration of Miami Spice Month, Red Rooster Overtown offers a delectable Miami Spice Dinner Menu that showcases the best of Marcus Samuelsson's culinary artistry. Available from Sunday to Thursday for $60, the menu includes an appetizer, main course, and dessert. Guests can indulge in favorites like Lamb Stuffed Peppers or Caesar Salad for the first course, followed by entrees such as Anthony's Jerk Chicken, Catfish & Grits, or the vegan-friendly Loaded Sweet Potato. To end the meal on a sweet note, guests can savor desserts like Blackberry Cobbler or Banana Pudding.
As we celebrate Black Business Month, Red Rooster stands as a testament to Marcus Samuelsson's dedication to promoting diversity and community through food. With locations in Harlem and Overtown, Red Rooster embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship and cultural exchange that defines Samuelsson's culinary journey.
Through his restaurants, Samuelsson not only showcases the richness of African-American and global cuisines but also creates spaces that foster community engagement and artistic expression. Red Rooster is a place where food, culture, and community come together, making it a true celebration of culinary excellence and cultural heritage.
Marcus Samuelsson's impact on the culinary world extends far beyond his restaurants. As an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for cultural exchange, Samuelsson continues to inspire a new generation of chefs and food enthusiasts. His leadership in the Marcus Samuelsson Group and initiatives like the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) demonstrate his commitment to supporting underserved youth in pursuing culinary careers.
Through his diverse portfolio of restaurants, media ventures, and experiential events, Marcus Samuelsson continues to lead the way in celebrating diversity and community through gastronomy. As we honor Black Business Month, Red Rooster serves as a shining example of how food can bring people together, bridging cultures and creating lasting memories.
In the words of Marcus Samuelsson, "Food has the power to connect us all, to bring people together, and to celebrate the beauty of our differences. That's what Red Rooster is all about."
