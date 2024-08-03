Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster: A Celebration of Culinary Excellence and Cultural Heritage

Raised in Sweden, Marcus Samuelsson developed an appreciation for diverse flavors and techniques, shaping his approach to cooking. His career highlights include being the youngest person ever to receive a three-star review from The New York Times and orchestrating the Obama Administration's historic State dinner. Samuelsson's commitment to philanthropy and community is as strong as his culinary passion, with initiatives such as converting his restaurants into community kitchens during the COVID-19 pandemic and serving hundreds of thousands of meals in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

His influence extends beyond the kitchen, with Samuelsson winning competitions like Top Chef Masters and Chopped All-Stars. He is also the author of multiple books, including the New York Times bestselling memoir Yes, Chef and The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem. Through his podcast, This Moment, and other media ventures, Samuelsson continues to share his passion for cultural and culinary storytelling.