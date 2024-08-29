Online Elder Fraud and Scams Targeting Seniors: Introducing Scammer Payback

One striking example is Barry Heitin, a 76-year-old retired lawyer from Arlington, Virginia. He lost $740,000 of his retirement savings to a sophisticated scam. Unfortunately, Barry's story is not unique.
Elderly individuals face a rising threat - online fraud. Scammers target those over 60, exploiting their trust and unfamiliarity with technology, often with devastating consequences.
I wanted to introduce our readers to one of my favorite forms of entertainment, an heroic YouTuber that I respect and really enjoy watching: Scammer Payback!
This article explores how scammers operate, the impact on victims like Barry, and how YouTube creators like Scammer Payback are fighting back. Learn how to protect the elderly from these predators.
This infographic shows how much money Americans aged 60 and older lost to different types of fraud in 2023, based on incidents reported to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center that year. Figures are approximate.
Online fraud is not new, but its scale and sophistication have grown exponentially, particularly targeting the elderly. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Americans over 60 are disproportionately affected, with losses reaching billions each year.
Why? Scammers see this demographic as having significant savings and being more trusting and less tech-savvy than younger generations.
Barry Heitin's story, highlighted in The New York Times, illustrates the tragic consequences. Barry, a retired lawyer, was lured into a fake retirement scheme online, losing nearly his entire life savings—$740,000. For the elderly, such a loss can be devastating, both financially and emotionally.
They (FBI) kept telling me, ‘This is a big case and we are going to stop a whole ring of people,’” Mr. Heitin said. “It was like a rabbit hole. I was going down the hole with them.
Barry Heitin
Understanding how scammers operate is crucial in preventing these crimes. Scammers use various tactics to trick their victims, including phishing emails, fake websites, and impersonation calls. These schemes are designed to appear legitimate, making it difficult for anyone - especially those less familiar with digital security - to spot the red flags.
A common approach is the "tech support" scam, where scammers pose as representatives from well-known technology companies. They claim there's an issue with the victim's computer or account and request remote access to fix it. Once access is granted, they steal personal information, passwords, and sometimes even bank details.
This infographic shows how many complaints the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received about different types of elder fraud in 2023.
Another prevalent scam targets the elderly through social engineering, manipulating victims into divulging confidential information.
This could be as simple as a fake grandchild in distress needing urgent financial help or a bogus lottery win that requires a "processing fee" to claim.
These tactics prey on emotions and trust, making them particularly effective against older adults. Scammers prey on fear and emotions and are less likely use logic or resoning, and more likely to hand over thousands of dollars to a stranger.
“Grandma, I love you and I trust you more than anyone,” one of the alleged scammers cries on a call with a victim, according to video found in the investigation. “Just do whatever he tells you to do.“
In the fight against online fraud, an unexpected hero has emerged: Scammer Payback, a YouTube channel and hero dedicated to exposing and countering scams.
With 6.4 million subscribers, Scammer Payback has become a significant resource for understanding the mechanics of online fraud.
Pierogi’s videos often feature live interactions with scammers, where he exposes their tactics and sometimes even manages to recover funds for victims with the help of his street team and the local police.
Education is the first line of defense against these criminals. If we can teach people, especially the elderly, what to look out for, we can drastically reduce the number of victims.
Perogi aka Scammer Payback
Here are some practical steps:
1. Educate and Inform: Ensure elderly family members understand the basics of online safety—recognizing phishing attempts, verifying sources before sharing personal information, and being cautious about unsolicited communications.
2. Use Security Tools: Install reliable antivirus software and enable multi-factor authentication on their devices. These tools can help prevent unauthorized access and flag suspicious activity.
3. Monitor Financial Accounts: Regularly check bank and credit card statements for unusual transactions. Setting up alerts for large transactions can also help catch fraudulent activity early.
4. Encourage Open Communication: Make sure your loved ones know they can come to you with any concerns about suspicious emails or calls. This can help address potential scams before they cause harm.
5. Promote Resources Like Scammer Payback: Encourage the elderly to watch educational content like Scammer Payback. Channels like this provide awareness and practical tips on avoiding scams.
1. Elder fraud is an expensive crime. Scams targeting individuals aged 60 and older caused over $3.4 billion in losses in 2023—an increase of approximately 11% from the year prior. The average victim of elder fraud lost $33,915 due to these crimes in 2023.
2. Older Americans seem to be disproportionately impacted by scams and fraud. Over 101,000 victims aged 60 and over reported this kind of crime to IC3 in 2023. On the flip side, victims under the age of 20 years old seemed to be the least-impacted demographic, with about 18,000 victims in this demographic reporting suspected scams or frauds to IC3 last year.
3. Tech support scams were the most widely reported kind of elder fraud in 2023. Nearly 18,000 victims aged 60 and over reported such scams to IC3. Personal data breaches, confidence and romance scams, non-payment or non-delivery scams, and investment scams rounded out the top five most common types of elder fraud reported to IC3 last year.
4. Investment scams were the costliest kind of elder fraud in 2023. These schemes cost victims more than $1.2 billion in losses last year. And tech support scams, business email compromise scams, confidence and romance scams, government impersonation scams, and personal data breaches all respectively cost victims hundreds of millions of dollars in 2023.
5. Scammers are coming for people’s cryptocurrency. More than 12,000 victims aged 60 and over indicated that cryptocurrency was “a medium or tool used to facilitate” the scam or fraud that targeted them when reporting it to IC3 (FBI).
I hope you find this information valuable and enjoy watching: Scammer Payback as much as I do! Take your time to watch the videos, you will not be disappointed!
Mark Derho is a seasoned expert in the Internet industry with over 25 years of experience in NYC's software development, digital marketing, and advertising sectors.
