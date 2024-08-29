Online Elder Fraud and Scams Targeting Seniors: Introducing Scammer Payback

Scammers target those over 60

Elderly individuals face a rising threat - online fraud. Scammers target those over 60, exploiting their trust and unfamiliarity with technology, often with devastating consequences.

I wanted to introduce our readers to one of my favorite forms of entertainment, an heroic YouTuber that I respect and really enjoy watching: Scammer Payback!

This article explores how scammers operate, the impact on victims like Barry, and how YouTube creators like Scammer Payback are fighting back. Learn how to protect the elderly from these predators.