Sam Altman Supports Universal Basic Income (UBI), Who Will Foot the Bill?

In a recent study funded by Sam Altman, the tech entrepreneur and CEO of OpenAI, the concept of Universal Basic Income (UBI) was explored, with a particular focus on how it could benefit the poor and disadvantaged.

Altman, a long-time advocate for UBI, believes that providing a guaranteed income to the economically vulnerable could help address growing inequality and provide a safety net in an era of rapid technological change. But what does this mean for people who do not fall into those categories?

For those not considered poor or disadvantaged, the implications of UBI can be multifaceted. On one hand, UBI could potentially create a more stable economy by increasing the purchasing power of a broader base, thus benefiting businesses and, by extension, the middle and upper classes.

A healthier economy generally means more opportunities for everyone, including those who are not directly receiving UBI.