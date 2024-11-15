“Turning On the All Season” - Business and Community Leaders Come Together to Boost Year-round Economy of Southampton

Kristen Reynolds, President & CEO of Discover Long Island said, “With the help and participation of our East End partners, Discover Long Island has launched a year-round marketing effort to showcase the beauty and vibrance of our many East End destinations including Southampton Village,” said Discover Long Island President & CEO, Kristen Reynolds. “Our new year-round marketing message speaks to visitors and locals alike through print and digital marketing across Long Island media channels as well as NYC and includes creative messaging on Taxi-toppers, LIRR trains, Times Square billboards and through mobile targeting at iconic NYC winter festivals and events. Sharing the beauty and benefits of Long Island in the fall and winter only adds to our strategy for a strong and sustainable tourism economy.”

The gathering was held at Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn where Guests enjoyed drinks and light hors d’oeuvres.