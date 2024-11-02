Comedian Jimmy Failla on Cab Rides, Comedy, and Making America Fun Again

A

Here we go. I was driving a cab during the day and doing stand-up at night. If you establish yourself as a stand-up comedian in this city, meaning nobody knows who you are but you’re performing at various clubs, you often get invited to work on peripheral projects. For example, I was invited to punch up a movie script.

My first writing job was for a TV show called "Gotham Comedy Live," which was filmed and aired on Comedy Central at the Gotham Comedy Club. My role was to write celebrity monologues for the show. They would hand me names like William Shatner or Pamela Anderson, and I had to create a 10-minute joke monologue for them to use on stage.

Now, I mention this because it was the first time I appeared on Fox News. A booker had seen me perform at Gotham and invited me to be on Fox the next night. So, of course, the first time I hit this network, I found myself in a taxi double-parked on Sixth Avenue with the trunk open and the hazards on. That’s how you avoid a parking ticket in Manhattan. If you represent that you’re running inside to grab something, the cops usually give you about 20 minutes of leeway.

When I first appeared as a guest, I was walking out front with Kennedy, and I told her, "I have to go get my taxi." She replied, "Don't worry about it; there’s nobody in it." I clarified, "Oh no, it is mine. If you need a ride home, it is my taxi."

At that point, I had appeared once as a guest and been booked back a few more times. Eventually, there was an opening for a writer. I mentioned that I had a small writing job before this and that they liked me as a guest. They hired me as a writer.

I essentially started as an employee at Fox, working on a business show, which allowed me to appear more frequently around the building. My profile began to rise, and I’m pretty sure it was because everyone thought I had dirt on them from that taxi ride in my previous life—but that’s irrelevant. The point is, here we are.