ILHA’s 16th Annual INSPIRE Conferences Set to Unite Global Luxury Hospitality Leaders
Source: International Luxury Hotel Association
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) has announced its 16th annual INSPIRE Conferences, a global forum designed to bring together the most influential leaders in luxury hospitality. This year, the series will span two continents, with INSPIRE Europe taking place in Prague on November 12–13, followed by INSPIRE USA in Las Vegas on December 10–11.
Billed as the leading B2B events for the luxury hospitality sector, INSPIRE has become a cornerstone of industry networking, education, and deal-making. “The world’s leaders in luxury hospitality meet once a year. This is it,” said Alex Sogno of Global Asset Solutions.
Two Flagship Events in Prestigious Locations
The 15th edition of INSPIRE Europe will convene at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank in Prague, welcoming over 400 attendees and 60+ expert speakers. Programming highlights include:
Residential Development: Maximizing Returns, 2025 and Beyond with leaders from Aston Martin Lagonda, Nobu Hospitality, and Long & Foster Commercial.
Third-Party Hotel Management: Investment, Agility, and Growth featuring executives from Sofitel, Emblems Global & Luxe Europe, Cedar Capital Partners, Aimbridge EMEA, HVS, and Cushman & Wakefield.
In December, INSPIRE USA will return for its 16th edition at Resorts World Las Vegas, attracting 1,000+ attendees and 120+ speakers. Notable sessions include:
Boardroom Perspectives: Turning Headwinds into Opportunity with executives from Horwath International, JLL, Driftwood Capital, Glencove Capital, and JF Capital.
How the Longevity Economy is Transforming Luxury Hospitality featuring leaders from Sensei, Canyon Ranch, and The Estate.
Addressing the Most Pressing Trends in Hospitality
Across both events, attendees will explore the key forces shaping the luxury hospitality landscape. Topics include innovation in service and design, cultural shifts in guest expectations, wellness integration, technology adoption, development strategies, and evolving investment models. The format blends high-level panel discussions with targeted networking opportunities, allowing asset managers, investors, developers, and owners to forge partnerships and exchange insights.
Barak Hirschowitz, President of the International Luxury Hotel Association, emphasized the importance of convening industry leaders at this scale, noting that INSPIRE offers a platform not only for knowledge sharing but also for advancing best practices across the global luxury hospitality community.
Partnerships that Power the Global Stage
The conferences are supported by leading partners, including ENCORE, Avendra International, WorldHotels, WorldVue, Amadeus, Ecolab, ADA Cosmetics, and Onity. Their involvement underscores the collaborative nature of the event and its focus on fostering sustainable, innovative growth.
A Global Network Driving the Future of Luxury Hospitality
With a community of more than one million professionals worldwide, the ILHA serves as a vital hub for advancing innovation and excellence in luxury hospitality. The INSPIRE conferences reflect that mission, bringing together decision-makers and visionaries to navigate challenges, identify opportunities, and shape the sector’s future trajectory.
