ILHA’s 16th Annual INSPIRE Conferences Set to Unite Global Luxury Hospitality Leaders

The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) has announced its 16th annual INSPIRE Conferences, a global forum designed to bring together the most influential leaders in luxury hospitality. This year, the series will span two continents, with INSPIRE Europe taking place in Prague on November 12–13, followed by INSPIRE USA in Las Vegas on December 10–11.

Billed as the leading B2B events for the luxury hospitality sector, INSPIRE has become a cornerstone of industry networking, education, and deal-making. “The world’s leaders in luxury hospitality meet once a year. This is it,” said Alex Sogno of Global Asset Solutions.