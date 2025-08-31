Okan Tower Becomes EB-5 Eligible, Opening a Landmark Investment Opportunity in Downtown Miami

Okan Tower, the soaring 70-story supertall currently reshaping Downtown Miami’s skyline, has officially been designated EB-5 eligible, marking a pivotal moment for international investors seeking both U.S. residency and a stake in one of the city’s most ambitious luxury real estate developments.

Located at 555 North Miami Avenue, Okan Tower is already a magnet for discerning buyers from Argentina, Mexico, the United States, Colombia, Turkey, Spain, and Denmark. Now, with EB-5 approval, the project extends a significant advantage to qualified investors ahead of potential Golden Visa policy shifts in 2027—changes that are expected to raise the minimum investment threshold from $1,050,000 to as high as $5 million USD.