Okan Tower Becomes EB-5 Eligible, Opening a Landmark Investment Opportunity in Downtown Miami
Source: Okan Tower
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Milestone for Miami’s Skyline and Global Investors
Okan Tower, the soaring 70-story supertall currently reshaping Downtown Miami’s skyline, has officially been designated EB-5 eligible, marking a pivotal moment for international investors seeking both U.S. residency and a stake in one of the city’s most ambitious luxury real estate developments.
Located at 555 North Miami Avenue, Okan Tower is already a magnet for discerning buyers from Argentina, Mexico, the United States, Colombia, Turkey, Spain, and Denmark. Now, with EB-5 approval, the project extends a significant advantage to qualified investors ahead of potential Golden Visa policy shifts in 2027—changes that are expected to raise the minimum investment threshold from $1,050,000 to as high as $5 million USD.
“Okan Tower is more than the city’s newest landmark it’s also a gateway to U.S. residency and a stake in one of Miami’s most transformative developments."
Bekir Okan, Developer and Chairman of Okan Group
A Mixed-Use Vision at the Heart of Downtown
Currently at its 30th floor of construction, Okan Tower will deliver a 316-key Hilton Miami Bayfront Hotel, 236 condo-hotel units managed by Hilton Hotels & Resorts®, 163 Sky Residences, 60,000 square feet of Class A office space, and over 80,000 square feet of amenities. Designed by Behar Font & Partners, the tulip-inspired tower pays homage to Okan’s Turkish heritage while embracing Miami’s dynamic architectural identity.
Its central location places residents and guests within walking distance of Miami Worldcenter and the city’s most sought-after cultural, dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations, reinforcing its appeal as both a lifestyle address and an investment asset.
EB-5 Advantage: Timing Is Everything
For investors, the EB-5 designation offers a direct pathway to U.S. residency through the Immigrant Investor Program, which requires a qualifying investment that creates or preserves at least ten jobs for U.S. workers. With policy changes looming, this moment represents a window of opportunity.
“With these anticipated policy changes on the horizon, time is of the essence. Investors who act now can secure EB-5 residency at today’s $1,050,000 threshold and lock in participation before the increase takes effect. Waiting could mean a nearly fivefold rise in minimum investment.”
Michael Sadov, Sales Director at Okan Tower
Developed by a Global Real Estate Leader
Okan Tower is the first U.S. project from Okan Group, a Turkish development powerhouse with nearly 50 years of expertise spanning construction, tourism, education, health, and hospitality. Internationally recognized for its quality-driven, design-forward approach, Okan Group has completed nearly 40 projects worldwide, each underscoring its commitment to economic and cultural advancement.
Sales and Investment Information
Exclusively marketed by Fortune Development Sales, Okan Tower offers prospective investors and buyers access to a sales gallery at 542 North Miami Avenue. Inquiries regarding EB-5 participation, pricing, and availability can be made via www.okantowermiami.com.
With its blend of architectural ambition, prime location, and EB-5 investment potential, Okan Tower is positioned to be more than a defining feature of Miami’s skyline—it’s poised to become one of the city’s most compelling real estate and immigration investment opportunities of the decade.
