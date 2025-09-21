Daymond John to Headline The Event Planner Expo 2025 in New York
This October, Manhattan will once again host one of the East Coast’s most influential gatherings for the events and marketing industries: The Event Planner Expo 2025, presented by EMRG Media. Running October 14–16, the three-day conference promises not just inspiration but tangible opportunities for growth, drawing thousands of event planners, business owners, corporate executives, and hospitality leaders to the city.
Daymond John Takes the Stage
At the heart of this year’s programming is keynote speaker Daymond John, FUBU founder and star investor on Shark Tank. On Wednesday, October 15, he will headline the Educational Speaker Series at 92NY, sharing insights on branding, business growth, and strategy. His session arrives at a pivotal moment, as professionals navigate rapid shifts in both the economy and the events landscape.
“We’re not just bringing in a celebrity, we’re bringing in a strategist who understands how to lead through uncertainty. I’ll be interviewing Daymond live on stage, and I know his experience working with hundreds of businesses will resonate deeply. He’s going to give real, actionable advice for how to pivot, grow, and win in today’s environment.”
Jessica Stewart, Vice President of Marketing at EMRG Media
Industry Icons and Design Visionaries
The speaker lineup also includes world-renowned event designer David Beahm, whose portfolio spans luxury productions for Oprah Winfrey and The White House. His perspective on scale and creativity is expected to push attendees to reimagine what’s possible in 2025.
Three Days of Connection and Discovery
The event opens Tuesday, October 14 with a high-energy Opening Night Party at LAVAN Midtown, featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, and networking with industry decision-makers. On Wednesday, attendees will dive into the Educational Speaker Series at 92NY, filled with panels, celebrity speakers, and tactical insights. The final day, Thursday, October 16, brings the action to the Metropolitan Pavilion, where more than 150 vendors, interactive activations, and a VIP hospitality lounge will set the stage for deal-making and collaboration. The conference concludes with an After Party at NEBULA, one of New York’s premier nightlife venues.
A Legacy of Leadership
With more than 2,500 attendees each year, The Event Planner Expo has built a reputation for pairing powerhouse speakers with real-time business opportunities. Past speakers have included Gary Vaynerchuk, Barbara Corcoran, Martha Stewart, and Tim Grover. This year’s edition promises to carry that legacy forward with unmatched access to industry expertise and high-impact networking.
Tickets are available in Education, VIP Education, and All-Access tiers, with promo code EVENT20 offering 20% off. To register or learn more, visit www.theeventplannerexpo.com
