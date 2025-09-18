Clothing racks with ACACIA Spring 2026 pieces
ACACIA’s Spring 2026 collection blending Hawaiian roots with New York fashionPhoto Courtesy of ACACIA

ACACIA Brings Hawaiian Soul and Culinary Artistry to New York Fashion Week

A Spring 2026 Presentation Paired With a Private Dining Installation Bridges Fashion, Food, and Heritage

A Hawaiian Label Finds Its New York Moment

For Spring 2026, ACACIA—the female-led label born in Hawai‘i—chose an unconventional way to introduce its latest collection during New York Fashion Week. Designer and founder Naomi Newirth unveiled her newest ready-to-wear line through an intimate evening that fused fashion and fine dining, offering guests more than a glimpse of garments: it was a full sensory journey.

Guests at ACACIA's event
Meat skewers arranged with fresh green leaves
Clothes on display at ACACIA's event
Guests at ACACIA's event
Clothes on display at ACACIA's event
Guest at ACACIA's event

“NYC is about igniting something new. Pushing outside our comfort zone and growing our community. With my mother’s roots in New York and so many memories of growing up visiting here, it feels both exciting and special to be hosting this event in a place I’ve always loved and admired.”

Naomi Newirth, Founder of ACACIA

Guests gathering outside the Somwhere venue for ACACIA's event
Guests gathering outside the Somwhere venue for ACACIA's eventPhoto Courtesy of ACACIA

The Guest List and Gathering

The presentation embraced exclusivity with a carefully curated guest list that reflected ACACIA’s ethos of community. Attendees included Pia Mance, founder of Heaven Mayhem, alongside creators and models Clare Gillies, Salina Williams, Sophia Bonou, and Victoria Germyn. Author and food critic Kat Odell added a cultural lens, engaging with both the garments and the menu’s narrative. The result was a gathering that felt as much about thoughtful exchange as it was about aesthetics.

Guest at ACACIA's event
Guests at ACACIA's event
Guest at ACACIA's event
Clothing racks with ACACIA Spring 2026 pieces
Culinary Collaboration at the Forefront

To capture the essence of the brand, ACACIA enlisted Chef Nir Sarig Reilly of ETI NYC, known for his textural and seasonal approach to cuisine. Each dish was crafted to echo the mood and fabric of the Spring 2026 line. Guests sampled smoked artichoke tartlets, a reimagined poke bowl with blackberry soy and edible flowers, and other plates infused with Hawai‘i’s flavors yet presented with New York refinement.

Sunflower heads used as a creative food display.
Chef preparing leaf-wrapped bites at the event
Leaf cups filled with a mushroom mixture

The culinary performance was elevated by live sets from singer Alici Sol and DJ Jade Croo, who shaped the room’s rhythm with sound as immersive as the food and fashion.

Live music performance during the evening
Live music performance during the eveningPhoto Courtesy of ACACIA

The Collection: Hawaiian Roots, Urban Readiness

Spring 2026 sees ACACIA continue its evolution from resort wear to elevated everyday dressing. Ethereal floral prints spill across linen fabrics, tropical tones soften into muted palettes, and matching sets find balance with clean stripes for day-to-day versatility. While every piece is handmade in Bali, the spirit of the collection is firmly tied to Hawaiian heritage, reframed for a global stage.

The collection will be available ahead of Spring 2026 at acacia.co and in flagship boutiques.

Strings of fresh floral lei prepared for guests at ACACIA’s showcase
Guests at ACACIA's event
A closer look at ACACIA’s Spring 2026 collection displayed on racks

A Brand Expanding Its Community

By bringing its Hawaiian roots to New York through food, sound, and fashion, ACACIA underscored its philosophy: clothing is not just about wearability, but about the cultural stories it carries. The night was as much about garments as it was about gathering—proof that the heart of luxury lies in connection.

Clothing racks with ACACIA Spring 2026 pieces
