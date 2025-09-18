ACACIA Brings Hawaiian Soul and Culinary Artistry to New York Fashion Week
A Hawaiian Label Finds Its New York Moment
For Spring 2026, ACACIA—the female-led label born in Hawai‘i—chose an unconventional way to introduce its latest collection during New York Fashion Week. Designer and founder Naomi Newirth unveiled her newest ready-to-wear line through an intimate evening that fused fashion and fine dining, offering guests more than a glimpse of garments: it was a full sensory journey.
“NYC is about igniting something new. Pushing outside our comfort zone and growing our community. With my mother’s roots in New York and so many memories of growing up visiting here, it feels both exciting and special to be hosting this event in a place I’ve always loved and admired.”
Naomi Newirth, Founder of ACACIA
The Guest List and Gathering
The presentation embraced exclusivity with a carefully curated guest list that reflected ACACIA’s ethos of community. Attendees included Pia Mance, founder of Heaven Mayhem, alongside creators and models Clare Gillies, Salina Williams, Sophia Bonou, and Victoria Germyn. Author and food critic Kat Odell added a cultural lens, engaging with both the garments and the menu’s narrative. The result was a gathering that felt as much about thoughtful exchange as it was about aesthetics.
Culinary Collaboration at the Forefront
To capture the essence of the brand, ACACIA enlisted Chef Nir Sarig Reilly of ETI NYC, known for his textural and seasonal approach to cuisine. Each dish was crafted to echo the mood and fabric of the Spring 2026 line. Guests sampled smoked artichoke tartlets, a reimagined poke bowl with blackberry soy and edible flowers, and other plates infused with Hawai‘i’s flavors yet presented with New York refinement.
The Collection: Hawaiian Roots, Urban Readiness
Spring 2026 sees ACACIA continue its evolution from resort wear to elevated everyday dressing. Ethereal floral prints spill across linen fabrics, tropical tones soften into muted palettes, and matching sets find balance with clean stripes for day-to-day versatility. While every piece is handmade in Bali, the spirit of the collection is firmly tied to Hawaiian heritage, reframed for a global stage.
The collection will be available ahead of Spring 2026 at acacia.co and in flagship boutiques.
A Brand Expanding Its Community
By bringing its Hawaiian roots to New York through food, sound, and fashion, ACACIA underscored its philosophy: clothing is not just about wearability, but about the cultural stories it carries. The night was as much about garments as it was about gathering—proof that the heart of luxury lies in connection.
