Beyond Bookkeeping How Intuit’s Virtual AI Team Redefines Growth for Entrepreneurs

This is the promise of Intuit’s latest breakthrough. On July 1, 2025, the financial technology platform—best known for QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp—unveiled a virtual team of AI agents designed to work seamlessly alongside human experts. Far more than simple automation tools, these agents form a first-of-its-kind intelligent workforce within QuickBooks. As of September 2025, a majority of these AI Agent solutions are already available to users across the Essentials, Plus, and Premium plans, bringing advanced capabilities to a wide range of businesses. Their role is to streamline operations, surface real-time insights, and ultimately free entrepreneurs to concentrate on the deals, decisions, and strategies that shape growth.