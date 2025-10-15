David Green’s Yer A Rockstar Leadership Academy: Redefining Leadership in Luxury Hospitality
Cleveland, Ohio — In a city known for rhythm, resilience, and rock & roll, hospitality consultant David Green is rewriting what leadership looks like behind the scenes of the world’s finest hotels. Through his brand Rediscover Clean and the Yer A Rockstar Leadership Academy, Green is turning precision and kindness into the new currency of luxury.
Luxury travelers may notice the chandeliers, fine linens, and curated amenities—but Green knows the most defining element of a five-star stay is invisible.
“True luxury lives where creativity meets discipline—and service becomes something almost invisible, yet unforgettable,” he says.
The Hidden Art of Luxury Hospitality
Green’s story began not in the boardroom but in the heart of hospitality—housekeeping. From the Ritz-Carlton to boutique resorts, he learned that precision isn’t just about polish; it’s about presence.
When he founded Rediscover Clean, he wasn’t simply launching another consulting service—he was creating a movement that restores pride, process, and purpose to the backbone of luxury hospitality.
“Anyone can create a checklist,” he says. “But true luxury is born when people understand why every fold, detail, and placement matters.”
From Clean to Culture: The Leadership Evolution
That pursuit of invisible excellence led to the creation of Yer A Rockstar Leadership Academy, a 12-module program designed to transform managers into mindful leaders.
The academy blends hands-on housekeeping expertise with leadership coaching and what Green calls Kindness-Driven Accountability™. Through one-on-one Zoom sessions and immersive workshops, participants learn how to balance precision and empathy—skills often missing in today’s fast-paced hospitality world.
“Leading with kindness is the new cool. You can treat people with dignity and still expect excellence.”
Each module pairs technical rigor with emotional intelligence: from aligning teams to brand standards to handling guest feedback with grace. The approach is deeply human—and that’s exactly why it works.
Industry Impact
Hospitality leaders across the country are already seeing measurable results from Green’s programs.
"David has incredible experience and knowledge in luxury hospitality. He transformed my housekeeping ladies and gentlemen into an elite team who became the best in class for our company. David’s approach is unique; he will bring you success while balancing your associate engagement, your customer engagement, and deliver financial well-being."
- Bradley Cance | General Manager, Luxury Hotel Brand
Chris Nagel, Vice President, Leadership & Learning Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, shared, “David and the team at Rediscover Clean know the impact that working at the intersection of results and relationships has on creating a successful business and culture. Over the years, I have personally seen the commitment to quality results while not sacrificing the human side of leadership—building relationships with kindness and empathy toward others with a true serving mindset.”
From boutique resorts to five-star urban hotels, Rediscover Clean has helped properties elevate performance standards, streamline training, and create a renewed sense of ownership among their housekeeping teams. These testimonials capture what makes Green’s work distinctive—real-world transformation that builds confidence, not just compliance.
Inside the Rockstar Curriculum
Green designed the Academy’s curriculum to bridge the growing leadership gap in hospitality, where seasoned directors are retiring and new managers often lack mentorship.
Key Highlights:
Building environments where pride and precision coexist.
Training leaders to listen, adapt, and inspire.
Using modern tools to improve inspection, training, and communication.
Setting standards that elevate performance and morale.
Empowering staff through self-inspection for quality and ownership.
This curriculum doesn’t just train staff—it cultivates legacy.
Rock & Learn: Where Leadership Meets Performance
Earlier this fall, Green hosted the inaugural Rock & Learn Leadership Show at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland—a fitting venue for a program rooted in rhythm, passion, and performance.
Inspired by Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad,” the name Yer A Rockstar paid homage to the grit and grace of hospitality professionals who rarely take the stage but make the show possible.
“We’re celebrating the unsung heroes of luxury,” said Green. “Leadership should feel electric—alive with purpose, humility, and pride in the work no one else sees.”
The event delivered on that promise with a high-energy mix of training, music, and multimedia designed to ignite creativity and connection across the industry. From parody songs to leadership panels, every element reinforced the idea that excellence is an experience—and leadership is a performance worth rehearsing.
Precision, Purpose, and the Future of Hospitality
As sustainability and wellness become defining pillars of modern luxury, Rediscover Clean integrates eco-friendly products and mindful processes into every client engagement. Green believes this alignment of precision and responsibility reflects where the industry is heading.
“Hospitality is about stewardship,” he says. “When we choose the right products and empower the right people, we elevate not just the room, but the reputation.”
With clients ranging from boutique hotels to international hospitality groups, Rediscover Clean’s consulting and leadership programs are helping brands bridge the gap between operational excellence and guest experience.
Why Cleveland Leads the Clean Revolution
Cleveland may seem an unlikely epicenter for luxury hospitality innovation, but for Green, it’s poetic. The city’s blend of creativity and industry mirrors his mission: to fuse art and discipline, heart and system, rock and roll—and clean.
His message has already resonated beyond Ohio. The Yer A Rockstar Leadership Academy is attracting attention from hotel executives across the United States and abroad, as luxury brands recognize that the future of hospitality leadership must be human, humble, and high-performing.
Final Word
Green’s work is quietly redefining what luxury leadership means: not control, but care; not authority, but artistry.
“Luxury is where discipline meets heart,” he says. “And when leaders embody that, every guest feels it—even if they never see it.”
FAQ
What is the Yer A Rockstar Leadership Academy?
The Yer A Rockstar Leadership Academy is a 12-module leadership development program founded by David Green of Rediscover Clean. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, it trains hospitality professionals in precision service, emotional intelligence, and kindness-driven accountability to elevate luxury hotel standards worldwide.
What does Rediscover Clean offer?
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Rediscover Clean is a hospitality consulting firm specializing in luxury housekeeping, leadership training, and five-star standards integration. Its founder, David Green, is a nationally recognized hospitality expert and creator of the Yer A Rockstar Leadership Academy, a training and culture program designed to elevate the next generation of hospitality leaders.
