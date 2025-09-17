Inside Rediscover Clean: How David Green Is Elevating Luxury Hospitality Through Precision and Leadership
True excellence isn’t always visible. Yet, as David Green knows well, it is often the invisible details that create unforgettable guest experiences. As the founder of Rediscover Clean and creator of the "Yer A Rock Star Leadership Academy," David has made it his mission to elevate the role of housekeeping through precision, leadership development, and an unwavering commitment to service. In this exclusive interview, he shares his journey from the back halls of top-tier hotels to the front lines of leadership training, revealing why luxury begins long before the guest walks into the room.
“True luxury lives where creativity meets discipline—and service becomes something almost invisible, yet unforgettable.”
David Green, Founder of Rediscover Clean
Your journey from hospitality roles during college to launching Rediscover Clean is inspiring. What was the spark that led you to build this company?
When I first got into the industry, it was during school, I worked at a local resort doing everything from being a bellhop to bussing tables. Eventually, I applied for a housekeeping inspector role, not really knowing what it entailed. But something clicked. I had a director who mentored me, and I just fell in love with the profession. I wanted to learn everything about it.
Even when I had chances to move into general manager roles, I realized that wasn’t for me. I was always drawn to the heart-of-the-house operations. I like to say I’ve always rooted for the underdog, and in hospitality, housekeeping is often overlooked, but it’s vital.
The real spark came when I joined Ritz-Carlton. That experience taught me how to align the technical side of cleaning with deeper values: guest experience, sensory detail, and emotional impact. That’s when I realized I wanted to rediscover what clean really meant—not just wiping surfaces, but elevating spaces in a way that transforms the guest experience. I wrote down a phrase that still guides me: "The pursuit of invisible details that help elevate the guest experience." That became the heart of Rediscover Clean.
In the luxury hotel industry, opulence often takes center stage. But you’ve identified cleanliness as a hidden pillar of five-star experiences. What does “clean” mean to you in that context?
To me, it’s not about amenities or thread count. It’s about precision. Every fold, every placement, every scent—everything must have a purpose. Our goal is to craft an environment that feels curated, whether it’s the guest’s first check-in or their return after dinner.
Anyone can set expectations, but we specialize in making sure the housekeeping team not only understands them, but owns them. It's about creating a culture. We don’t want things to look staged; we want them to feel intentional. That’s what turns a room into an experience.
Rediscover Clean goes beyond consulting, it transforms teams. What’s unique about your training model?
We take a highly focused, specialized approach. A lot of big hotel consulting firms evaluate everything, F&B, front desk, spa services, but they don’t go deep. We focus exclusively on housekeeping, because that’s where our expertise lies.
We define the expectations with leadership first, then develop the teams through hands-on coaching and inspiration. One technique we use is called "It Takes Two": each housekeeper does two self-inspections, during and after their task. It helps embed habits and reinforces personal accountability.
We don’t just teach checklists. We build mindsets. Luxury is about precision, yes—but also pride.
Through the Yer A Rock Star Leadership Academy, you’ve shifted from service execution to service leadership. What do luxury teams need most right now, and how are you meeting that need?
What we’ve seen is that many properties are losing experienced Directors of Housekeeping. At the same time, younger managers often view housekeeping as a stepping stone, they’re just passing through on their way to GM roles.
We created this academy to fast-track leadership growth and elevate the profession. It’s a 12-module program with one-on-one Zoom coaching. We cover technical skills, but also dive into leadership, culture, and how to embed luxury service into every action. Each session ends with time to troubleshoot real issues the manager faced that week, so it’s practical and personal.
We’ve had both aspiring leaders and current directors go through it. Seeing people grow—and knowing we’ve helped fill a leadership gap, that’s incredibly fulfilling.
You’ve said leadership is about more than accountability—it’s about kindness. Tell us more about your philosophy.
One of the core messages I teach is that "Leading with kindness is the new cool." People think kindness is soft. It’s not. It takes real strength to lead with empathy and hold high standards. We call it Kindness-Driven Accountability. You can treat people with dignity and still expect excellence.
People don’t leave companies, they leave poor managers. I want to train leaders who listen, adapt, and understand that every person on their team brings a unique story to work each day. Emotions drive people, and people drive organizations.
You’re hosting your first Leadership Summit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall. What inspired the format, and what can attendees expect?
It’s called the Rock & Learn Leadership Show, and it’s a dream I’ve had for years. Our Leadership Academy is named Yer A Rockstar Leadership Academy—a nod to the Tom Petty song “Yer So Bad,” which inspired the name’s stylized spelling. As a lifelong music fan and musician, I wanted something that felt energizing, memorable, and affirming—especially for housekeeping professionals who often go unrecognized but are essential to the luxury experience. And since I’m based in Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it just made sense to bring it all together in a venue that celebrates the power of performance, presence, and passion.
This won’t be your typical conference. We’re using music, video, and interactive media to inspire and educate. There will be parody songs, original tracks, and dynamic speakers covering everything from digital platforms in housekeeping to emotional intelligence and team recognition.
I want people to walk away saying, “That was the most exciting training event I’ve ever attended.” We’re designing it to be immersive, memorable, and above all, transformational.
The Purpose Question: When you think about luxury that aligns with your deeper purpose, what comes to mind?
For me, it’s about helping teams transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Luxury, at its best, is where creativity meets discipline, where service becomes something almost invisible—but completely unforgettable.
I love this profession. It’s in my blood. The Ritz-Carlton helped me realize how deeply hospitality and purpose can be connected. Now, through Rediscover Clean and the academy, I get to help others see that too. I get to give. And when I give, whether it’s time, knowledge, or encouragement—it feels like I’m doing exactly what I was meant to do.
