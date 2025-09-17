Inside Rediscover Clean: How David Green Is Elevating Luxury Hospitality Through Precision and Leadership

A

When I first got into the industry, it was during school, I worked at a local resort doing everything from being a bellhop to bussing tables. Eventually, I applied for a housekeeping inspector role, not really knowing what it entailed. But something clicked. I had a director who mentored me, and I just fell in love with the profession. I wanted to learn everything about it.

Even when I had chances to move into general manager roles, I realized that wasn’t for me. I was always drawn to the heart-of-the-house operations. I like to say I’ve always rooted for the underdog, and in hospitality, housekeeping is often overlooked, but it’s vital.

The real spark came when I joined Ritz-Carlton. That experience taught me how to align the technical side of cleaning with deeper values: guest experience, sensory detail, and emotional impact. That’s when I realized I wanted to rediscover what clean really meant—not just wiping surfaces, but elevating spaces in a way that transforms the guest experience. I wrote down a phrase that still guides me: "The pursuit of invisible details that help elevate the guest experience." That became the heart of Rediscover Clean.