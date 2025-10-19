MIA Hospitality Management Launches in Miami, Led by Industry Veterans Robert Finvarb and Brian Vujnovic

Launching with an initial portfolio of 939 rooms across South Florida, MIAHM’s rapid growth underscores the demand for its owner-oriented management approach. Its first property, the Courtyard Miami Coconut Grove, joined the portfolio in March 2025, followed by the Hyatt Centric South Beach in May. The expansion continued over the summer with the AC Hotel Miami Brickell and Element by Westin Miami Brickell in July, and the Springhill Suites Miami Downtown Medical District in September. On October 1, 2025, MIAHM will also assume management of the Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruiseport.