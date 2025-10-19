MIA Hospitality Management Launches in Miami, Led by Industry Veterans Robert Finvarb and Brian Vujnovic
Miami’s hospitality landscape is entering a new chapter with the debut of MIA Hospitality Management (MIAHM)—a management company founded on three core principles: Mastery, Innovation, and Assurance. Officially launching this month under the leadership of renowned hotel developer Robert Finvarb and hospitality veteran Brian Vujnovic, the firm introduces a refined owner-operator model designed to merge investment acumen with operational excellence.
Headquartered in Miami, MIAHM reflects the dynamic spirit of its home city while setting a new benchmark for results-driven hospitality management. Finvarb, whose Robert Finvarb Companies (RFC) is ranked among the Top 60 U.S. hotel owners by key count, brings more than two decades of success developing and owning branded hotels across the country. Partner and Co-Founder Brian Vujnovic, who also serves as CEO, complements that legacy with 25 years of operational experience spanning luxury independents, lifestyle concepts, and select-service properties.
A Model Built for Alignment and Growth
“At MIA Hospitality Management, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences while maximizing value for our owners and partners. Our mission is to merge the perspective of hotel ownership with the discipline of best-in-class operations. That balance is what drives long-term success for our investors, associates, and guests alike.”
Brian Vujnovic, CEO & Co-Founder
The company’s strategy rests on aligning ownership goals with operational strategy—bridging the divide that often exists between investors and management companies. Through this approach, MIAHM aims to ensure that every decision—from capital planning to service delivery—is made with both guest satisfaction and asset value in mind.
South Florida Portfolio and National Expansion
Launching with an initial portfolio of 939 rooms across South Florida, MIAHM’s rapid growth underscores the demand for its owner-oriented management approach. Its first property, the Courtyard Miami Coconut Grove, joined the portfolio in March 2025, followed by the Hyatt Centric South Beach in May. The expansion continued over the summer with the AC Hotel Miami Brickell and Element by Westin Miami Brickell in July, and the Springhill Suites Miami Downtown Medical District in September. On October 1, 2025, MIAHM will also assume management of the Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruiseport.
Looking ahead, MIAHM will oversee the forthcoming Hyatt Centric Wynwood, a new development by RFC slated to open in 2028. The company expects to surpass 1,000 rooms under management by the end of 2025, signaling plans for expansion into key U.S. markets beyond Florida.
A Comprehensive Hospitality Platform
MIAHM’s capabilities extend across every major facet of hotel operations. Its offerings include advanced revenue management strategies, integrated sales and marketing systems, and GAAP-compliant financial reporting. Beyond fiscal rigor, the company emphasizes leadership development, proactive capital planning, and innovative service design—ensuring that each property operates at peak efficiency while cultivating memorable guest experiences.
Leadership with a Proven Track Record
Robert Finvarb brings over two decades of experience developing high-performing hotels across top U.S. markets, including New York City, Washington D.C., New Jersey, Arizona, North Carolina, and Michigan. His firm’s portfolio has included ground-up projects and asset management for major brands such as Marriott and Hyatt, earning a reputation for precision and profitability in high-barrier markets.
Brian Vujnovic’s background spans 11 years in asset management and a strong foundation in food-and-beverage concept development—expertise that elevates guest experience while driving measurable performance gains. Together, the duo blends entrepreneurial insight with operational discipline to create a management model that is both financially strategic and guest-centric.
“Our launch represents more than just another management company. It’s about creating a culture of innovation and accountability that puts owners, associates, and guests at the center of every decision.”
Robert Finvarb, Partner & Co-Founder
Defining the Future of Miami Hospitality
As MIA Hospitality Management begins its journey, its approach embodies the evolution of Miami’s hospitality sector itself—entrepreneurial, design-conscious, and relentlessly performance-driven. With an expanding portfolio and a foundation built on alignment and trust, MIAHM is poised to influence the next wave of hotel operations both regionally and nationwide.
