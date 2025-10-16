Yamashiro Miami: Hollywood’s Century-Old Icon Makes Its East Coast Debut at the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences

For over a century, Yamashiro has stood high in the Hollywood Hills, watching the city’s skyline evolve beneath its ornate pagodas. Now, for the first time since its 1914 debut, the famed Los Angeles landmark is expanding beyond California—choosing Miami as its next stage. Set to open October 29, 2025, atop the ninth floor of the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, Yamashiro Miami promises to merge the elegance of old Hollywood with the electric rhythm of South Florida’s dining scene.