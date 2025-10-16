Yamashiro Miami: Hollywood’s Century-Old Icon Makes Its East Coast Debut at the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences
Source: Yamashiro
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
For over a century, Yamashiro has stood high in the Hollywood Hills, watching the city’s skyline evolve beneath its ornate pagodas. Now, for the first time since its 1914 debut, the famed Los Angeles landmark is expanding beyond California—choosing Miami as its next stage. Set to open October 29, 2025, atop the ninth floor of the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, Yamashiro Miami promises to merge the elegance of old Hollywood with the electric rhythm of South Florida’s dining scene.
A Century of Legacy Meets the Magic City
Boulevard Hospitality Group’s CEO, Freddy Braidi, describes the move as a natural progression:
“Miami was the natural choice for Yamashiro’s first expansion. Both cities celebrate culture, creativity, and bold flavor. Just like Hollywood, Miami is a place where design, energy, and global influences collide, and we saw an opportunity to bring Yamashiro’s century-long story to a city that mirrors its spirit.”
Freddy Braidi, Boulevard Hospitality Group’s CEO
Since the 1920s, Yamashiro has been a haven for Hollywood’s elite. Originally built as a Japanese mountain palace, the restaurant evolved into the exclusive “400 Club,” where film icons and tastemakers gathered amid sweeping city views. Over the decades, it became synonymous with cinematic sophistication, defined by its signature fusion of Japanese cuisine and architectural beauty.
Now, that same ethos arrives in Miami, where Boulevard Hospitality Group has reimagined Yamashiro for a new generation of diners.
Culinary Artistry with Miami Flair
Helmed by Partner and Corporate Chef Charbel Hayek, alongside Executive Chef Gustavo Montes leading the Miami kitchen, Yamashiro Miami’s menu embodies the restaurant’s spirit of fusion and innovation. The chefs draw upon traditional Japanese techniques while embracing South Florida’s local bounty and bold flavor profiles.
Guests can expect meticulously composed dishes that showcase both artistry and depth: the ‘JFC’ Japanese Fried Chicken tossed in gochujang buffalo sauce; the Katsu Sando served on soft Japanese milk bread with tonkatsu aioli; and the indulgent Wagyu Tomahawk complemented by bone marrow teriyaki and house pickles. Other standouts include Maine Lobster in miso beurre blanc, Alaskan King Crab with yuzu hollandaise, and Chilean Seabass delicately roasted in mandarin dashi with shiso flower. Each plate pays homage to Yamashiro’s legacy while reflecting Miami’s daring culinary energy.
“We’ve designed a menu that honors Yamashiro’s rich legacy while embracing the bold, fresh spirit of Miami. From the finest cuts of wagyu to pristine local seafood, every dish is crafted to deliver balance, depth, and artistry. Our goal is to take guests on a culinary journey through the flavors of Japan, elevated with global technique and Miami flair.”
Chef Charbel Hayek, Partner and Corporate Chef, Yamashiro
A Rooftop Sanctuary of Japanese Design
Occupying nearly 9,000 square feet, Yamashiro Miami overlooks the downtown skyline with an open-air dining terrace that captures both serenity and spectacle. Inside, the space channels Japanese aesthetics through reclaimed wood, unpolished stones, and bonsai trees—elements that evoke nature’s quiet strength.
Guests are welcomed by an antique hand-carved wooden door and a glowing mural that hints at the craftsmanship and storytelling within. The restaurant’s layout flows from a lounge-inspired entrance with low seating into a tranquil main dining area framed by garden pathways, fire pits, and koi ponds. The bar, anchored by a striking replica of Yamashiro Hollywood’s iconic temple, serves as the social heart of the venue. Guests can sip cocktails under warm ambient lighting while DJs and live instrumentalists provide the soundtrack.
Elevated Cocktails and Rituals
The beverage program mirrors the menu’s balance of tradition and innovation. Yamashiro Miami’s mixologists have curated Japanese-inspired cocktails infused with tropical Miami flavors and seasonal ingredients. Signature creations include Dragon Pearls (gin, lychee shrub, sparkling sake, and beet air), Fortune Teller (Japanese whiskey, honey, yuzu, and sweet chili sauce), and the Samurai Negroni (mezcal, nigori sake, campari, Lillet rosé, and Italicus).
For an immersive experience, guests can indulge in the Sakura Bloom Tea Ritual (a ceremonial presentation inspired by Japanese tradition) or enjoy a theatrical martini cart service where martinis are chilled with liquid nitrogen and served in frozen crystal glasses. An extensive selection of Japanese spirits, sake, tequila, and fine wines rounds out the offering, positioning Yamashiro Miami as a new cornerstone of Miami’s luxury cocktail scene.
A Glimpse Ahead
Located at 159 NE 6th Street on the ninth floor of the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, Yamashiro Miami will open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. Guests can anticipate a rotation of live entertainment, music, and weekly activations designed to elevate the dining experience.
Boulevard Hospitality Group’s Miami expansion doesn’t end there. Later this year, the group will unveil two nightlife destinations within the Gale: a speakeasy with a focus on rare spirits and craftsmanship, and The 400 Club, a glamorous 6,000-square-foot lounge inspired by Hollywood’s Golden Age and Tokyo’s cocktail culture.
The Spirit of a Hollywood Legend
For over a century, Yamashiro has been a living monument to elegance and evolution. As its story extends to Miami, the brand continues to bridge past and present, tradition and innovation. Perched high above the city, Yamashiro Miami invites guests to experience the next chapter of a legacy that began in the Hollywood Hills, now reimagined through the lens of Miami’s boundless energy.
