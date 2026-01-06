What to Do if You Get Into a Luxury Car Rental Accident? A Q&A with Personal Injury Attorney Russell Nicolet

A

Luxury car rentals come with several challenges that drivers of standard vehicles may not anticipate. First, the vehicles themselves have high repair costs, which can grow quickly even after minor accidents. Second, insurance policies are often complicated. Many rental agreements require coverage beyond what is included in personal auto insurance. Not having the proper coverage could leave you responsible for high costs.

Additionally, there is the pressure of perception. Drivers might feel they need to admit fault or settle quickly because the car is expensive or because the rental company urges immediate resolution. That approach can lead to serious financial and legal consequences. Accidents involving luxury rentals are complicated, and handling them carefully from the beginning is critical.