Thomas J. Henry’s Million Dollar Giveaway Continues to Change Lives Across the Nation
In a year defined by both challenges and resilience, Thomas J. Henry, the billionaire attorney and philanthropist, is proving that generosity remains a powerful catalyst for hope. Through his nationwide Million Dollar Giveaway, Henry continues to uplift communities, empower individuals, and inspire a renewed sense of optimism—culminating in two grand prizes of $100,000 each set to be awarded this December.
A Nationwide Celebration of Giving
Since its launch in April 2025, the Million Dollar Giveaway has distributed thousands of dollars in weekly cash prizes, offering life-changing support to individuals across the United States. Each week, five winners receive $5,000, with their stories of gratitude and transformation shared through heartfelt testimonials. As anticipation builds for the grand finale, Henry’s initiative stands as a beacon of generosity—especially as the holiday season approaches.
“We are thrilled to see the enthusiastic response from our community. This giveaway is about more than just money, it is about hope, opportunity, and the power of sharing good fortune. We can’t wait to name our grand prize winners in December.”
Thomas J. Henry, Founder and CEO of Thomas J. Henry Law
Participation is open to all U.S. residents aged 18 and older, with no purchase or client relationship required. Entrants can register through the official giveaway website, where details and updates are regularly shared. Winners are contacted directly by phone, and Henry’s verified social media accounts—distinguished by blue check marks—ensure transparency and authenticity throughout the process.
Philanthropy with Purpose
Beyond the allure of cash prizes, the Million Dollar Giveaway reflects Henry’s broader mission: to create meaningful change through acts of generosity. His philanthropy has long extended beyond the courtroom, encompassing efforts to address poverty, education, disaster relief, veterans’ support, animal welfare, and the arts.
Through this initiative, Henry continues to bridge the gap between success and service, using his platform to inspire others to give back in whatever ways they can. The giveaway’s steady cadence of winners has created a ripple effect of positivity, demonstrating how one act of kindness can spark many more.
Making Dreams Possible
The impact of the giveaway is perhaps best captured through the voices of its recipients—everyday individuals whose lives have been transformed by Henry’s generosity. Winners like Destiny, Ernesto, and Angelica have shared their stories through video testimonials, illustrating how the program provides not only financial relief but also renewed confidence and stability.
By December, two individuals will join their ranks as grand prize winners, each receiving $100,000—a gift designed to change lives and open new doors for the future.
A Legacy of Compassion
Since founding Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC in 1993, Henry has built one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms, known for its excellence in advocacy and commitment to justice. His accolades include Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.), Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers, and Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.
Yet it is his philanthropic work that continues to define his impact. The Million Dollar Giveaway is not merely a gesture of goodwill—it’s a continuation of Henry’s long-standing belief that success holds its greatest value when it’s shared.
For more information or to enter the giveaway, visit bit.ly/tjhmilliondollargiveaway.
