Best Forex Prop Firms 2026
Prop firms offer retail traders access to capital in exchange for meeting specific evaluation criteria and sharing profits. In recent years, this model has expanded significantly, particularly in the forex segment.
However, participation in prop trading is not equivalent to employment at a traditional financial institution. Most programs require traders to pass an evaluation challenge — typically conducted on simulated (demo) accounts — before receiving access to a funded account. Each firm applies different rules regarding profit targets, drawdown limits, payout frequency, and scaling policies.
This guide reviews five forex prop firms operating in 2026. The goal is not to endorse a single provider, but to present structural differences in evaluation models, risk parameters, and trader development frameworks so readers can assess suitability based on their own experience level and risk tolerance.
How Forex Prop Firm Evaluations Work
Before reviewing individual firms, it is important to clarify several industry terms:
Evaluation Challenge – A performance test where traders must reach a profit target within defined risk limits. This is typically done on a demo account.
Funded Account – After passing the evaluation, traders receive access to a simulated or broker-backed account where profits may be eligible for payout under firm rules.
Drawdown Limit – The maximum allowed loss. This may be:
Static (fixed from starting balance)
Trailing (moves upward as profits increase)
Equity-based (includes floating losses)
Profit Split – The percentage of profits allocated to the trader (commonly 70–90%).
Payout Conditions – Rules governing when and how profits can be withdrawn (weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, minimum trading days, etc.).
Understanding these mechanics is essential before purchasing any evaluation.
Reviewed Firms
1. OneFunded
OneFunded prop firm has emerged as the fastest-growing prop firm in the forex space, distinguished by its modern approach to trader evaluation and long-term development.
The platform launched with a clear mission: to create a trader-first environment where transparent rules and genuine growth opportunities replace the gatekeeping tactics common in legacy firms. This philosophy extends through every aspect of their operation, from evaluation design to their proprietary Rewards Center and Leaderboard system.
OneFunded offers one-step and two-step evaluation models. Account sizes range from $2,000 to $200,000 depending on the program.
Key Features
Low Entry Cost – Start trading from just $16.
Flexible Challenge Formats – 1-step or 2-step challenges for fast or standard funding.
Platforms: TradeLocker, cTrader
Tradable assets: Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies
Profit split: 80% initial, up to 90% after scaling
Payout schedule: Weekly/bi-weekly
Refundable Fees – Core and Flash reimburse evaluation fees after success.
Free Challenge – Flex rewards you with a free challenge account after completion.
Unlimited Trading Periods – Trading at your own pace with no deadlines.
Features: Rewards center (points-based), leaderboard
Overnight Trading – Allowed; swap/rollover fees may apply.
News Trading – Allowed, but trades around high-impact news are monitored.
Copy Trading – Allowed across your own accounts to replicate strategies.
Expert Advisors (EAs) – Pre-approved EAs can be used on OneFunded accounts.
Challenge Types and Evaluation Logic
2. PipFarm
PipFarm is a prop trading firm offering virtual funded accounts to traders who complete a successful screening challenge. The firm was founded in 2023 and is based in Singapore. Like most other prop trading firms, PipFarm is not a financial institution, nor does the firm offer live money investment accounts.
PipFarm offers access to just one trading platform: cTrader. While cTrader is a widely renowned and popular trading interface, prop traders seeking other platforms will not be able to use them with PipFarm.
PipFarm’s profit share for traders starts at just 70%, which is generally below the industry standard (which sits around 80%). However, this is a share that can potentially increase with time. PipFarm has a sliding profit share that adjusts based on how much ‘XP’ a trader has earned.
Key Features
PipFarm has several key elements that set the platform apart from the competition. To understand what makes PipFarm distinct, these features are essential to note:
Scaling program. There are two ways to scale your account size with PipFarm: a ‘smart scaling’ system that automatically boosts your account size if you achieve profit targets, and the XP-based ranking system we discussed above. This structure is relatively unique compared to other platforms – PipFarm notes that traders can potentially achieve access up to $1.5 million in funding.
Sentiment tracking algorithm. PipFarm acknowledges that it crowdsources signals from its traders to drive its proprietary sentiment-driven algorithm. This is important to note, since many traders may not be comfortable with their prop firm using their activity to drive the platform’s own trades.
Kill switch. PipFarm’s ‘kill switch’ system essentially functions like a platform-wide built-in stop loss. This risk management tool automatically closes all positions when a trader’s account equity falls to a certain level, helping avoid limit breaches (the system can also be configured to function as a take-profit mechanism).
Challenge Types and Evaluation Logic
PipFarm has a variety of challenge structures, with many different formats for prop traders to choose from. This can potentially benefit traders who value flexibility. However, it also comes at the cost of added complexity.
One important source of complexity is the difference between Endurance, Consistency, and Classic trading modes. Each mode comes with important nuances, impacting everything from minimum payouts to challenge fees. Below, we break down PipFarm’s challenges by type and how each of these trading modes comes into play.
3. TradeThePool
Founded in 2021, Trade The Pool is a prop trading firm headquartered in Israel. The firm offers access to paid trading evaluations, with successful traders eligible to unlock funded accounts to expand their profit potential.
Trade The Pool utilizes the Trader Evolution platform. Trader Evolution is generally regarded as a professional-grade trading platform, suitable for both sophisticated analysis and complex strategies. However, the platform is also noted for having a steep learning curve, and the lack of other options means that traders lack flexibility.
Currently, Trade The Pool offers a universal 70/30 profit split across the board – 70% to the trader and 30% to the firm. This amount is below the industry standard, which is generally considered to be 80/20. As a result, the firm may not be the best fit for traders seeking to maximize their profit splits.
Key Features
For prop traders interested in working with Trade The Pool, there are several key features that help the firm stand out from competitors:
Pump Scaling: Trade The Pool features automatic scaling according to the firm’s ‘pump formula.’ Upon achieving specified profit targets, this pump formula increases a trader’s buying power and daily pause level. This allows traders to enhance their profit potential over time without needing to pay for an additional challenge.
Equities Focus: Trade The Pool has an exclusive focus on US equities, offering trading access to over 12,000 stocks and ETFs. That stands in contrast to many prop firms, which offer equity exposure through trading global indexes. For equity-focused traders, Trade The Pool’s approach might be beneficial.
Account Boosters: The firm offers access to certain ‘account boosters,’ which are premium third-party tools that traders can use to enhance their trading strategy. These can include charting tools, journaling platforms, and trading alerts. In certain cases, traders can access these boosters for free.
Challenge Types and Evaluation Logic
Trade The Pool features a customizable challenge structure. The core decisions a trader needs to make are between the platform’s Day Trade and Swing Trade programs, as well as between Beginner and Advanced trading levels. Unlike other prop firms, Trade The Pool does not offer multi-step evaluations.
4. ForTraders
For Traders is a prop firm that launched in July 2023. With headquarters in Dubai and offices in Prague, the firm provides a range of evaluation programs across forex, futures, and crypto. The company offers a wide selection of trading challenges and instant master accounts. Once traders successfully complete the evaluation, they can trade in a simulated environment and start earning real profits.
For Traders offers virtual demo trading accounts from $3,000 to $100,000 providing flexible options so you can choose one that fits your experience and risk tolerance. For Traders provides a generous profit-sharing model, allowing traders to keep up to 90% of the profits from their simulated trading activities.
Key Features
For Traders offers several options for customer support 24/7, including live chat with specialized AI agent, email, phone and a database of answers to frequently asked questions. Services are available in English, Spanish and Czech.
Comprehensive product offering across forex, futures, and crypto (60+ coins)
Four trading platforms: MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader, and For Traders X (futures)
AI coach included free with every account
Free educational materials, including e-books and video courses
24/7 customer support, ensuring assistance is available during trading days
Simulated trading platform on modern systems with real-time market quotes - from liquidity providers, offering a realistic trading experience
Challenge Types and Evaluation Logic
While For Traders offers six account sizes across multiple types of challenges and three different markets — Forex, Crypto, and Futures. It offers profit splits ranging from 80% to 90%, depending on account type.
5. Blueberry Funded
Blueberry Funded, based in Vanuatu and established in August 2024, is a CFD firm offering 1 Step, 2 Steps and Instant program types. Supported trading platforms include MT5, DXTrade, MT4 and TradeLocker. The listed program options are 1 Step, 2 Steps and Instant, while platform compatibility covers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 in addition to DXTrade and TradeLocker.
This flexibility extends to geographic access, with Blueberry supporting traders in regions often excluded by other firms due to regulatory complexity. The firm has built infrastructure to handle international payments efficiently, making it accessible to traders engaging in funded forex trading in emerging markets.
Blueberry's approach is decidedly retail-friendly, with lower evaluation costs and smaller minimum account sizes than institutional-focused competitors. This accessibility makes the firm popular among beginners and traders testing strategies before committing to more expensive evaluations elsewhere, reinforcing its position as the best prop firm for beginners.
Key Features
Blueberry offers the widest range of evaluation sizes in this comparison, from 5,000 micro accounts to 300,000 for experienced traders. The firm allows traders to run multiple evaluations simultaneously, enabling strategy diversification across different forex funded accounts.
Broker‑Backed Infrastructure: Operates in partnership with Blueberry Markets, providing tighter spreads and professional liquidity conditions through major platforms like MT4, MT5, DXtrade, and TradeLocker.
Multiple Evaluation Paths: Supports 1‑Step, 2‑Step and Rapid Challenges, giving traders options based on strategy and timeline preferences.
Flexible Drawdown Rules: Challenges often use static or trailing drawdown models depending on program, with clearly defined risk limits.
No Time Limits on Most Challenges: Most evaluations do not enforce time caps, apart from specific Rapid options designed for faster completion.
Scaling Plan: Traders can grow funded capital by 25% every three months with consistent performance, up to a maximum of $2,000,000, and earn profit splits up to 90% over time.Funded among the top forex prop firms for versatile trading.
Challenge Types and Evaluation Logic
Blueberry's standard evaluation follows a two-phase format with 7% and 5% targets,
Comprehensive Comparison
Independent Observations
Analysts highlight that drawdown rules are the most common reason for evaluation failure. Unlimited timeframes reduce pressure but may increase multiple attempts, while strict deadlines encourage consistency but can lead to aggressive trading behavior. Community or reward features can aid learning but may distract some traders.
What to Know / Risk Disclosure
Trading is inherently risky; many aspirants fail evaluations.
Profit targets, drawdown rules, and payout policies vary by firm.
Funded accounts do not guarantee income.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Multiple evaluation attempts are common.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. It is not financial, legal, or tax advice. Trading involves risk, including possible loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. External references do not constitute endorsement
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.