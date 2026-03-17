Women Shaping the Future of South Florida Real Estate

South Florida’s skyline tells a story of ambition, architecture, and global investment. Behind many of the region’s most consequential projects are women whose leadership continues to influence how cities grow, how communities evolve, and how luxury real estate is marketed around the world.
Women’s History Month offers a moment to spotlight the executives, developers, designers, and strategists guiding this transformation. Across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and beyond, these leaders are shaping everything from waterfront residential development to commercial brokerage and cultural destinations.
The women highlighted below represent a cross section of the industry’s most impactful voices. Their work spans large scale development, marketing strategy, design innovation, and urban planning, each contributing to South Florida’s position as one of the world’s most closely watched real estate markets.
Tere Blanca stands as one of the most respected leaders in Florida’s commercial real estate sector. As founder and CEO of Blanca Commercial Real Estate, she has built the firm into one of the region’s leading independent brokerages.
Her career reflects decades of experience across office and mixed use development, overseeing projects through land acquisition, planning, construction, marketing, and lease-up. The firm now represents major institutional owners, corporations, and law firms within Miami’s competitive office market.
Before launching her company, Blanca served as Senior Managing Director for Cushman & Wakefield’s South Florida region and was consistently recognized as a top producer during her tenure at Codina Realty Services. A University of Miami graduate with both a BBA and MBA, she continues to shape the commercial real estate landscape through strategic advisory work and industry leadership.
For more than 17 years, Veronica Gorson has played a key role in positioning South Florida as a global destination for luxury real estate.
As Managing Director of Development Sales and Marketing at PMG, she oversees national and international strategies for some of the region’s most high profile residential projects. Her work brings together branding, global sales networks, and investor engagement to introduce developments to buyers worldwide.
Outside the business side of real estate, Gorson remains committed to community leadership. She serves on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, where she helped lead PMG’s participation in the organization’s School to Work mentorship program, bridging professional mentorship with long term educational opportunity.
Anna Williams plays a central role in shaping the identity of one of Miami’s most influential neighborhoods. As Vice President of Marketing at Dacra, she helps guide brand strategy for the company’s real estate development and cultural initiatives.
Dacra is widely recognized for its work in the Miami Design District, where art, architecture, retail, and hospitality converge into a globally recognized cultural destination. Williams has been instrumental in reinforcing that identity through strategic marketing and brand positioning.
Before joining Dacra, she served as Vice President of Design Miami, where she oversaw financial planning and business strategy during the fair’s expansion in both Miami and Basel. Her continued involvement with arts organizations, including the ICA Next Committee and the Locust Projects Committee, reflects her ongoing commitment to the intersection of culture and development.
As President of Continuum Florida, Allie Eichner oversees roughly one million square feet of residential development representing more than $600 million in sales, positioning her among the most influential figures in the region’s development pipeline.
Eichner began her career with The Continuum Company in New York before relocating to Miami to lead the firm’s renewed presence in South Florida. Her leadership helped guide the development of La Baia, while also managing approvals for La Baia North and a new North Bay Village site.
Beyond development, Eichner has taken a proactive role in policy innovation. She helped spearhead a privately sponsored workforce housing ordinance in North Bay Village, an initiative designed to balance residential growth with community needs while enabling thoughtful density. Today, she continues to guide projects shaping Bay Harbor Islands and North Bay Village into emerging residential hubs.
Danielle Naftali’s journey with the Naftali Group began with a summer internship at the reception desk, where she first gained insight into the mechanics of development and design.
Today, as Executive Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Design, she guides the creative direction behind the firm’s luxury residential portfolio. Her role spans early development concepts, market positioning, and sales strategy, ensuring each project maintains a cohesive vision.
Naftali has also led partnerships that merge real estate with globally recognized brands. These include collaborations such as FENDI Casa for the JEM Sky Villas at JEM Private Residences, along with transforming hospitality driven concepts like Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale into lifestyle oriented residential offerings.
Peggy Olin has long been recognized as a pioneer in luxury real estate brokerage. In 2008 she founded OneWorld Properties, transforming the company into a globally connected brokerage serving buyers across the United States and more than 60 countries.
Her early career in private wealth banking and pre development sales gave her a detailed understanding of high net worth clients and their expectations within the luxury market.
Under her leadership, OneWorld Properties has facilitated over $5 billion in real estate transactions, building relationships with leading developers while advising them on the preferences of international buyers. Olin’s approach blends market insight with relationship building, two qualities that have defined her career in a traditionally male dominated industry.
Urban growth requires careful planning, and Jenni Morejon has spent more than two decades helping shape the future of Fort Lauderdale.
As President and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), she oversees initiatives that guide investment and urban development across the city’s downtown district. Her leadership builds on the DDA’s more than 50 year history supporting strategic growth.
Projects such as FAT Village, Riva Residenze, and the DDA’s “Fueled by Water” initiative reflect a broader vision focused on livability, connectivity, and long term economic vitality. Under Morejon’s leadership, Fort Lauderdale has increasingly drawn attention as one of South Florida’s most promising urban centers for investment and development.
Liat Toledano brings strategic insight and entrepreneurial leadership to BH Group, a development firm with projects across Palm Beach, Broward County, and Miami Dade.
Her decades of industry experience guide the company’s approach to residential and commercial development, helping shape a diverse portfolio of projects throughout South Florida.
Colleagues often point to her collaborative approach and ability to navigate complex development environments as defining strengths. Through strategic partnerships and thoughtful execution, Toledano continues to influence the trajectory of several high impact developments across the region.
Design plays a defining role in luxury development, and Diana Viera has built her career at the intersection of architecture, craftsmanship, and modern interiors.
Originally from Cuba, Viera moved to the United States at age seven. Her interest in architecture developed early through the influence of her mother, an architect whose creative perspective helped shape Viera’s approach to design.
In 2012, she joined ITALKRAFT, a firm known for luxury European kitchens and interior systems, as an intern. After years working closely with founder Alex Xakoustis on high end residential projects, she rose through the company and was named Managing Partner in 2019 at age 29.
Under her leadership, ITALKRAFT has expanded significantly, now operating four showrooms across South Florida and eight locations throughout the United States and Europe, strengthening the brand’s presence in the global luxury design market.
Real estate often focuses on buildings, square footage, and record setting sales. Yet behind each project is a network of people guiding the vision. The women highlighted here demonstrate how leadership, creativity, and strategic thinking shape the places where people live and work.
Across South Florida, their influence can be seen in emerging neighborhoods, innovative developments, and the global attention the region continues to attract. As Women’s History Month is celebrated this March, these leaders stand as powerful reminders that the future of real estate is being written by women helping define the next chapter of the region’s growth.
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