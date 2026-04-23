How Vanessa Getty Built One of the Bay Area's Most Effective Animal Welfare Networks

In the early 2000s, Vanessa Getty, a San Francisco native and philanthropist with decades of experience in animal welfare, began paying closer attention to what was actually happening inside Northern California county shelters. What she found was sobering: euthanasia rates were skyrocketing upwards of 90 percent in some places due to overpopulation. Shelters were bursting at the seams, struggling to find resources, and more animals were dying.

She zeroed in on the Sacramento County shelter, where the problems of overcrowding were a systematic issue, fueling the highest euthanasia rates. It provided a real snapshot into how broken the system had become. In addition to high kill rates, there was evidence of adoptable animals being sold to UC Davis for research.

"It was heart-wrenching," Getty recalled. "If there was an animal with a red X on its cage, it meant that specific animal was not available for adoption to the general public and would likely be euthanized. Only certain rescue groups would be allowed access to these animals. The criteria for an animal failing an assessment was often something as simple as a mother dog who growled when someone grabbed her puppy in a high-stress environment. Most animals never made it out of there."

Getty started the dog rescue program at Pets Unlimited in San Francisco with the belief that when given the chance, most of these animals were highly adoptable. She drove up to Sacramento to gauge the situation firsthand, and what she saw was devastating. The animals were in serious crisis, suffering unnecessarily while living in deplorable conditions.

She was spurred into action and immediately began mobilizing with Pets Unlimited to rescue as many animals as possible. Along with a crew of veterinarians and volunteers, they focused on pulling those animals labeled as "unadoptable"—the ones who didn't have a chance. Eventually, her work was profiled in an exposé by the San Francisco Chronicle that called attention to the reality of what was really happening to the shelter animals of Sacramento County. As a result, many animals were successfully adopted, and the Sacramento shelter was put in the spotlight for its deplorable conditions and for selling adoptable animals for research.

Though the story brought much-needed attention to the plight of shelter animals, Getty was already thinking further upstream. A single news story could only move the needle once.

So she started asking a different question: where does the problem actually begin?