If you’ve lived in Southern California long enough, you’ve noticed something subtle.

When legal trouble hits, people don’t scramble for the flashiest billboard or the biggest office downtown. They ask someone they trust.

“Who actually helps around here?”

That question moves quietly through neighborhoods — across Glendale family gatherings, Los Angeles nonprofit events, small business circles in Pasadena. And the answer rarely comes from advertising.

It comes from memory.

From presence.

From the attorney who showed up months earlier at a community meeting when nothing was urgent, and no cameras were rolling.

Trust in Southern California doesn’t form in crisis. It forms long before one.