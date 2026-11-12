Thanksgiving Hosting Hazards: When Guests Get Hurt, Are Homeowners Liable?

Consider a rug that bunches up at the front door. A first-time slip on an otherwise ordinary rug may present a very different case from a rug that has caused repeated near-falls and was left unsecured despite the homeowner's awareness. A homeowner who knows a stair railing is loose should not assume guests will notice it. “You cannot prevent every accident, but you can address the dangers you already know about,” Reynolds advises. “A warning is useful when a hazard cannot be fixed immediately. Repairing or removing the hazard is usually the better starting point.”