The Most Luxurious Thanksgiving Take-Out in Miami: 10 Elevated Menus for a Five-Star Holiday at Home

Arcano’s Thanksgiving feast blends Spanish culinary traditions with classic holiday comfort. Priced at $225 for 8 to 10 guests, the menu begins with Ensalada Mixta and Tortilla de Patatas y Cebolla before moving to a choice of Herb-Roasted Turkey with gravy or Roasted Spiced Lamb Shoulder with pan jus. Elegant sides include chive mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, honey butter cacao bread, tropical rice, sausage stuffing and cranberry-orange-vermouth sauce. Two dessert choices round out the feast: Tres Leches de Turrón or Goat Cheese Flan with fig glaze. Preorders are available now for November 26 pickup or delivery.