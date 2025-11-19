The Most Luxurious Thanksgiving Take-Out in Miami: 10 Elevated Menus for a Five-Star Holiday at Home

Miami never settles for an ordinary holiday, and Thanksgiving is no exception. The city’s top chefs and hospitality teams are making it easier than ever to host an elegant feast at home, offering high-end take-out menus filled with restaurant-quality dishes, global flavors and generous, beautifully designed spreads. Whether you’re planning an intimate gathering or feeding a crowd, these premium Thanksgiving offerings promise excellence in every detail.
James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein brings the most elevated at-home Thanksgiving experience in the city with a feast designed for up to 12 guests. Priced at $850 (+ tax), the menu reflects her signature craftsmanship, including cider and sage-marinated roast turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and indulgent desserts such as classic pumpkin pie, apple cobbler and warm pecan bread pudding. Delivery arrives with a personal touch on Wednesday, November 26 for a $50 fee, allowing hosts to enjoy a fully prepared gourmet spread without lifting a finger.
Isabelle’s at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove brings hotel luxury home through its $325 Thanksgiving package serving 4 to 6 guests. The spread features a Signature Citrus and Herb Brined Whole Roasted Turkey, sage gravy, house-baked milk rolls, squash and apple bisque, sourdough and chestnut stuffing, tangerine cranberry chutney, whipped Yukon potatoes, sweet potato mousseline, haricot verts and classic pumpkin custard. The Base Package at $185 includes turkey, gravy and rolls with customizable à la carte sides for tailoring the meal. Orders are due November 24 for Thanksgiving Day pickup between 11 AM and 3 PM.
Groot Hospitality’s Komodo delivers a high-energy, Southeast Asian–style Thanksgiving feast priced at $250, designed to serve 8 to 10 guests. The bundle includes Pan Chicken Salad with sesame and crispy wontons, Duck Eggrolls with cabbage and ginger, a Whole Peking Duck with traditional fixings, Wagyu Fried Rice with XO sauce and Asian Wok Vegetables with broccoli, bok choy and lotus root. This curated menu brings Komodo’s signature glamour and bold flavors directly to the holiday table.
Sufrat Mediterranean Grill brings generous, flavor-forward catering to Thanksgiving with three expansive feasts, each serving 10 people.
Feast #1: $300 – Includes a Sufrat Sampler with hummus, baba ganoush, tzatziki, kibbeh and grape leaves, plus a large mixed grill featuring chicken, beef, lamb chops, kefta and shawarma.
Feast #2: $220 – Highlights a dip sampler and Sufrat Roastery with chicken shawarma, gyro, basmati rice and Greek salad.
Feast #3: $220 – Offers a dip sampler and Build-Your-Own Combo with 24 customizable skewers.
Available across all locations, these platters ensure a welcoming, family-style meal rooted in Jordanian tradition.
Arcano’s Thanksgiving feast blends Spanish culinary traditions with classic holiday comfort. Priced at $225 for 8 to 10 guests, the menu begins with Ensalada Mixta and Tortilla de Patatas y Cebolla before moving to a choice of Herb-Roasted Turkey with gravy or Roasted Spiced Lamb Shoulder with pan jus. Elegant sides include chive mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, honey butter cacao bread, tropical rice, sausage stuffing and cranberry-orange-vermouth sauce. Two dessert choices round out the feast: Tres Leches de Turrón or Goat Cheese Flan with fig glaze. Preorders are available now for November 26 pickup or delivery.
Rishtedar adds global flair to the holiday with its Indian-style Thanksgiving bundles.
Option 1: $280, serving 4 to 6, includes a 15-pound herb-roasted tandoori turkey with sides.
Option 2: $475, serving 8 to 10, includes a 25-pound tandoori turkey with accompaniments.
This fragrant, spice-forward menu offers a distinctive alternative for families looking to reimagine the Thanksgiving table.
Mayfail Grill delivers a crowd-pleasing $50 per person three-course Thanksgiving menu available in portions for 2, 4, 8 or 10 guests. The prix fixe includes starters like Fall-Inspired Salad or Butternut Squash Bisque; entrées such as Adobo Fried Turkey Breast or Miso-Maple Ham; and seasonal sides like Loaded Baked Potato Casserole, Honey-Glazed Carrots and Green Bean Almondine. Desserts include Pear and Apple Cobbler or Pumpkin Panna Cotta. Orders are accepted November 11 through 23, with pickup on November 26 and 27.
Casadonna brings its coastal Italian sensibility to Thanksgiving with a limited-edition bundle priced at $100. The trio includes Rosemary Focaccia with cranberries and herbs, Dry Lumache Pasta with house-made Arrabbiata Sauce and a decadent Pumpkin Tart. Designed for easy at-home enjoyment, each item arrives ready to heat, cook or serve with simple instructions included.
Stubborn Seed, a Michelin-starred favorite, offers a dessert-only Thanksgiving lineup with three pies priced between $45 and $55. Choices include Pecan Pie, Apple Pie and Honey Pie. Preorders are available now for pickup on November 25 or 26, creating a simple way to bring high-end pastry excellence into holiday gatherings.
Pura Vida Miami offers a lighter take on Thanksgiving with family-style platters and wellness-driven dishes. Highlights include the Perfect Egg Sandwich Platter ($110), Bagel Platter ($40), Jen’s Herb Salad ($80), Fresh Fruit Salad ($65), Assorted Wraps Platter ($120), Tiny Toasted Chicken Platter ($100), Empanada Assortment ($45) and assorted bakery options. With fresh ingredients and customizable spreads, this is an ideal selection for families seeking a cleaner, health-conscious meal.
Thanksgiving at home doesn’t have to sacrifice luxury. Miami’s top catering teams and restaurants are redefining the holiday through curated menus, global influences and premium ingredients that transform any table into a refined celebration. Whether choosing chef-crafted pies, coastal Italian flavors or a fully catered gourmet feast, these offerings ensure a memorable and stress-free holiday.
