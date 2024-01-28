Agent Spotlight: Boca Raton’s Aaron Buchbinder

A

Consult with local realtors who are engrained in the community and truly understand the nuances of the different neighborhoods and area trends. There are so many lifestyles to choose from, and it's important that you work with a broker who understands exactly what you are looking for.

If you're selling, you have to keep in mind that there are seasons for buyers, and it's never too early to plan your exit strategy. Sellers who consult brokers early on to help plan out their future typically have the most success as they are better-positioned to sell into strength in the market.