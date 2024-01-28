Agent Spotlight: Boca Raton’s Aaron Buchbinder
Growing up in Boca Raton, top agent Aaron Buchbinder knows the community as only locals do. As a founding agent of Compass in Boca Raton, Buchbinder is passionate about helping families find the same idyllic lifestyle that he has known his whole life. Relying on decades of neighborhood knowledge and connections to deliver a uniquely personalized real estate approach, Buchbinder expertly navigates the market to put his clients in their dream homes and achieve his sellers’ property goals. We sat down with Aaron to discuss the hot South Florida market, the appeal of his hometown, and his favorite places to visit.
You’re one of the founding agents of Compass in Boca Raton and grew up there. What makes the area so special?
Being a founding agent in my hometown is extremely special for me, as it allows me to live, breathe, and sell what I know best. Boca Raton is a hidden jewel and the mecca of all suburbs because of our prime location between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, grade A schools, country clubs, downtown life, and immaculate beaches.
Having watched the community evolve over the years, you certainly have deep market experience. What else makes you the expert on all things Boca Raton?
I have a deep-rooted understanding of the local history and trends. By being able to share a great deal about the different areas, school systems, lifestyles, day-to-day activities, best spots, and the to-do’s and not to-do’s gives buyers confidence when making one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives.
Florida has seen a huge surge of interest since the pandemic, with buyers pouring in from all across the United States. What is drawing everyone to the Sunshine State, specifically South Florida?
Historically, the two most obvious draws to South Florida are its weather and tax benefits, but I think what more and more people are starting to realize is the incredible quality of life we have down here. If you are a young family, Boca Raton is extremely popular for our grade A public schools and amazing private schools. With the abundance of country clubs, social communities, good restaurants, a vibrant downtown area, luxury condos and waterfront living opportunities, the luxury lifestyle that current home prices afford is hard to beat.
What is your number-one tip for buyers and sellers as we move toward the end of 2023?
Consult with local realtors who are engrained in the community and truly understand the nuances of the different neighborhoods and area trends. There are so many lifestyles to choose from, and it's important that you work with a broker who understands exactly what you are looking for.
If you're selling, you have to keep in mind that there are seasons for buyers, and it's never too early to plan your exit strategy. Sellers who consult brokers early on to help plan out their future typically have the most success as they are better-positioned to sell into strength in the market.
How does selling the South Florida lifestyle today differ from when you first entered the industry?
The market is much more competitive because of advancements in technology, people in the industry, and lack of inventory. Competition is always present in a thriving market, and this is where the best of the best really shine.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received in your career?
In order to do more you have to learn what business to give up. When you first get started, it’s easy to lose sight of what’s most important and chase every deal alone. Sometimes what the client wants is out of your area of expertise or you simply can’t service the client all by yourself. You have to learn the importance of ROI and when it makes sense to partner on deals so you can do more while providing your client with expert-quality service. The sooner you realize this, the better.
What is one of your most memorable deals?
A condo I sold at Mizner Grand in Boca Raton, it was one of my first million-dollar-plus listings. I found the buyer by myself and worked both sides of the transaction. This cemented my career in real estate both personally and professionally, and is a memorable moment as a time that I learned a lot in a short period of time and succeeded.
If you weren’t in real estate, what would you be doing?
I have been in the industry full-time for about 10 years now. Believe it or not, I was in the midst of pursuing a career in medicine before real estate. If I stuck with it, I could very well be finishing my residency and starting my years in practice right now.
Share your slice of heaven in Boca Raton, describe a perfect day.
My perfect day starts by waking up with my wife, rounding up our kids, and driving to one of our favorite breakfast spots - Palm Beach Bagel or Way Beyond Bagels - to grab a bagel and coffee, and then cruise over to our club, The Boca Raton, for a day of R&R at the pool.