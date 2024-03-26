Angel Nicolas: The Winning Edge

Pro baseball player turned record-setting Real Estate Advisor Angel Nicolas applies the lessons he learned on the diamond to help The Nicolas Group at Compass hit it out of the park when it comes to luxury residential real estate in greater Miami. For Angel and his group, the principles of teamwork, training, and tenacity prove as effective in business as they do in baseball. Ranked a top team in Florida with $1 billion in career sales, The Nicolas Group consistently delivers home runs for their clients.
“I run my team as if it was a sports team,” Angel explains. “We have coaches for specific skills, like sales and negotiations. We stick to a schedule, with daily and weekly meetings. We work as a team without ego. We train constantly, we learn from each other, we maintain a solution-driven mindset, and we keep moving toward the goal of helping our clients make good decisions. That’s what keeps us winning.”
Another key to Angel’s success is a genuine love for Miami and an insider’s knowledge of the city. He and his team have deep expertise in the local luxury sector (their sweet spots are Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Miami Beach, and Ponce Davis). Born locally but raised partly in the Dominican Republic, Angel is fluent in Spanish, which also proves invaluable in such an international city.
Since its founding 10 years ago, The Nicolas Group has evolved and expanded to become what Angel calls a concierge company, connecting clients with experts to meet a variety of needs tangential to real estate, from private schools to decorators. They are also attuned to the concerns of professional athletes, from accommodating tight schedules to requiring enhanced privacy and security.
“I feel so blessed to live here and to do what I do,” says Angel. “There has never been a better or more exciting time in Miami. The ultra-wealthy, who once saw this area as a playground and bought vacation homes here, now make Miami their primary home, so the energy is completely different from what it was 10 years ago. Some of the wealthiest and smartest people in the world expect Miami to become the world’s new financial mecca. It has become the sexiest place to live.”
Angel takes great pride not only in sharing his love for the city with his clients but also in his role as a mentor. He is in the process of creating a formal mentoring program that will allow a wider audience to tap into his winning approach through free webinars designed to hone business skills in areas ranging from cold calling to closing.
“I want to empower agents and help them maximize their potential,” Angel says, noting that his mentoring strategies are practical for professionals outside real estate, too.
“Whether I’m working with agents to grow and make the most of their talents or working with clients to help them define their needs and achieve their goals when it comes to real estate, I love helping people.”